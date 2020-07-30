Today’s best game deals: Bioshock Collection $12.50, Destroy All Humans! $34, more

- Jul. 30th 2020 9:36 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, we are now tracking some solid deals on Bioshock: The Collection. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version is now $14.99 at Amazon, although you can score a digital copy on PSN for $12.49 right now. The Switch version is now listed at $34.99 on Amazon, down from the usual $50. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deals are the lowest prices we can find and a great way to add the entire BioShock series to your current-generation machine. It includes BioShock 1 and 2 remastered as well as Bioshock Infinite: Complete Edition. Head below for the rest of today’s best console deals including Destroy All Humans! Remake, DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2, DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ, Paper Mario: The Origami King, Pokkén Tournament DX, The Outer Worlds, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

Cuphead launches on PlayStation 4 with amazing stop-motion trailer

Animal Crossing summer update hits this month with cloud saves, dreaming, more

August PlayStation Plus FREE games include Modern Warfare 2 Campaign

FIFA 21 launches October 9 with updated career mode, attacking systems, more

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers value Sony can’t compete with

Ubisoft will not raise PlayStation 5 + Xbox Series X games above $60 this fall

Microsoft now offers 70+ new Xbox game demos you can play from home for FREE

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
PSN

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

