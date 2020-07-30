Today’s best game deals: Bioshock Collection $12.50, Destroy All Humans! $34, more

In today’s best game deals, we are now tracking some solid deals on Bioshock: The Collection. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version is now $14.99 at Amazon, although you can score a digital copy on PSN for $12.49 right now. The Switch version is now listed at $34.99 on Amazon, down from the usual $50. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deals are the lowest prices we can find and a great way to add the entire BioShock series to your current-generation machine. It includes BioShock 1 and 2 remastered as well as Bioshock Infinite: Complete Edition. Head below for the rest of today’s best console deals including Destroy All Humans! Remake, DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2, DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ, Paper Mario: The Origami King, Pokkén Tournament DX, The Outer Worlds, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New Xbox Summer Spotlight Game sale…
- Xbox Series X showcase: Halo Infinite, much more
- New PSN Summer Sale: 450 PS4 games from $2
- Digital Xbox game deals sale from $3
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership $32 (Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Destroy All Humans! $34 (Reg. $40)
- DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2 $12.50 (Reg. $50)
- DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ $15 (Reg. $60)
- Matched on Xbox via Best Buy
- Rainsdowne Players $0.07 (Reg. $4)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokkén Tournament DX $42 (Reg. $60)
- The Outer Worlds Switch $45 (Reg. $60)
- Psychonauts Xbox One FREE (Reg. $10)
- Death Stranding $34.50 (Reg. $60)
- The Bridge $1 (Reg. $10)
- RIVE: Ultimate Edition $1.50 (Reg. $15)
- Syberia 2 $1.50 (Reg. $30)
- Agent A: A puzzle in disguise $2 (Reg. $20)
- Bad North $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $35 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 2 $20 (Reg. $30)
- Borderlands 3 $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Outer Wilds $15 (Reg. $25)
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe $15 (Reg. $50)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Wolfenstein II New Colossus $12 (Reg. $40)
- Celeste on Switch $5 (Reg. $20)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Hitman 2 $20(Reg. $30+)
- TowerFall $5 (Reg. $20)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered $34 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Days Gone $26 (Reg. $40+)
- Matched at Amazon
- Hunt: Showdown $24 (Reg. $40)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End $15 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Academy $12 (Reg. $20)
- Nioh 2 $30.50 (Reg. $40+)
- Yakuza Kiwami $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $30 (Reg. $50)
- The Evil Within 2 from $10 (Reg. $20)
- Super Bomberman R $17 (Reg. $22+)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
