Today’s best game deals: Bioshock Collection $12.50, Destroy All Humans! $34, more

In today’s best game deals, we are now tracking some solid deals on Bioshock: The Collection. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One version is now $14.99 at Amazon, although you can score a digital copy on PSN for $12.49 right now. The Switch version is now listed at $34.99 on Amazon, down from the usual $50. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deals are the lowest prices we can find and a great way to add the entire BioShock series to your current-generation machine. It includes BioShock 1 and 2 remastered as well as Bioshock Infinite: Complete Edition. Head below for the rest of today’s best console deals including Destroy All Humans! Remake, DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2, DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ, Paper Mario: The Origami King, Pokkén Tournament DX, The Outer Worlds, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

