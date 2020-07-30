Prepare your One-Armed Wolf for some upcoming new Sekiro content. Sekiro Shadows Die Twice took the challenging and hardcore FromSoftware formula to feudal Japan with a new combat system to master a horde of difficult boss encounters. While there has never really been any official Sekiro DLC planned to expand the experience, a new update now scheduled for later this year will indeed be bringing a slew of additional gameplay features to the mix across all platforms, at no charge. Head below for more details.

Sekiro Shadows Die Twice is a difficult game to say the least, much like the rest of FromSoftware’s titles. Despite that, it still managed to sell over 5 million copies worldwide, which in-turn, likely opened the doors for some new Sekiro content. Heading to all versions of the game on the same day the Stadia version is scheduled to release, players will soon be able to “rematch bosses, tackle boss gauntlets, perform player movement recordings, and more.”

New Sekiro content inbound:

First up, is the new boss battle functionality. Anyone who’s had the game over screen in a FromSoftware title burned into their retinas knows how amazing the developer’s larger-than-life combat encounters are, and you’ll soon be able to create your own customized boss gauntlets. Visiting any of the game’s Sculptor’s Idols will allow players to trigger a battle with any boss they have already defeated. However, you’ll also be able to set up your Gauntlet of Strength to take several of the game’s toughest battles in a row. In this mode however, shadows only die once. The One-Armed Wolf will not be able to make use of his resurrection ability in the Gauntlet of Strength, forcing you to start from the beginning if you die.

Remnants:

Pulling inspiration from its PlayStation-exclusive Bloodborne, FromSoftware’s new Remnant mode will allow players to leave messages and ghostly replays for others. Players can record a message and up to 30-seconds of gameplay that others can access in their version of the game via a ghostly version of Wolf. If another player leaves a rating on your Remnant, your HP will fully recover without the use of a Sculptor’s Idol or the Healing Gourds.

Whether you are a new player ready to experience Sekiro for the first time or are gearing up to face past challenges once more, expect a brand-new player movement and text recording system that could aid you and your fellow wolves on your journey.

Sekiro DLC Costumes:

Also part of the upcoming new Sekiro content is some new costumes. Something FromSotware fans are certainly used to at this point, three new, purely cosmetic costumes will be added to the experience. Two of them — “Tengu” and “Old Ashina Shinobi” — are earned via the aforementioned boss gauntlets, while the third unlocks simply for beating the game.

The new Sekiro content update is currently scheduled for October 29, 2020.

9to5Toys’ Take:

The new content might not be the Sekiro DLC you were hoping for, but it is a nice batch of free content that could add some re-playability to the experience. While the remnants feature just seems a little too late to be all that useful, the game will likely see an influx of players to some degree as it launches on Stadia and the new content rolls out for everyone else. It’ll also give us something to keep our minds off of the Elden Ring project FromSoftware is currently working on with George R.R. Martin.

