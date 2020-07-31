Best Buy’s Samsung event takes $400 off S20 Ultra + deals on Galaxy Buds, more

- Jul. 31st 2020 2:22 pm ET

0

Best Buy is heading into the weekend with a 3-day Samsung event that’s discounting a selection of TVs, tablets, smartphones, and more. One of our top picks falls to the Galaxy S20 smartphone lineup, which is now up to $400 off with activation on Verizon. That brings the Galaxy S20 Ultra down to $36.66 per month from the usual $58.33, beating our previous mention by $100 overall and marking one of the best offers we’ve tracked. Galaxy Ultra stands out from the other S20 handsets with a 6.9-inch display, up to 37-hour battery life, and camera array with 100x Space Zoom for capturing hi-res images from up to 300-feet away, There’s the same 5G connectivity you’ll find on the other S20 devices, as well as expandable microSD card storage. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 265 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for all of the other deals today.

Other notable Samsung deals include:

The Samsung deals don’t end there today, as we’re still tracking a $200 discount on Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook at a new all-time low. That’s joined by the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite on sale from $320, as well as $500 off the Galaxy Note9.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G features:

The ultimate 5G powerhouse with an unparalleled new camera and unprecedented 100x Space Zoom. Bring a pro-level studio wherever you go with Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G’s super-speed processing and complete pro kit of camera features – including the groundbreaking 100x Space Zoom and cutting-edge AI – in an immersive 6. 9” Infinity-O display.

Griffin iPhone cases 15% off

