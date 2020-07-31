TP-Link’s Kasa Power Strip brings 3 outlets to your smart home: $30 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa 3-Outlet Smart Power Strip for $29.99 shipped. Typically fetching $40, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount and matches our previous mention for the second-best price to date. Equipped with three individually-controllable outlets, TP-Link’s Kasa smart power strip arms your smart home with the ability to control multiple lamps. It works without a hub, and still features Alexa and Assistant voice control out of the box alongside scheduling functionality and more. There are also two 2.4A USB ports for charging smartphones and other devices. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 190 customers. Head below for more.

Alternatively you could trade the 3-outlet design of the lead deal for an outdoor-ready offering to save some cash. TP-Link’s Dual-Outlet Smart Plug sports a weather-resistance design and will only set you back $25. Or you could just call it a day and grab a single Kasa smart plug for $17, which comes backed by a 4.4/5 star rating from over 19,500 customers.

This morning the Arlo Video Doorbell returned to one of its best prices yet at $110, which joins all of the other on-going offer in our smart home hub. We’re also still seeing discounts on the Assistant-enabled JBL Link View Display at $100, as well as some HomeKit accessories from $12.

TP-Link Kasa 3-Outlet Smart Power Strip features:

With independent control of 3 devices and extra USB ports to charge 2 others, the Kasa smart Wi-Fi power strip is ideal for your family rooms, home office or small business, power up your office remotely and even your holiday lights.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!