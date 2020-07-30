Command your smart home from JBL’s Link View Assistant Display: $100 (66% off)

- Jul. 30th 2020 3:32 pm ET

0

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the JBL Link View Assistant Smart Display for $99.99 shipped. Having originally retailed for $300, like you’ll still find at JBL direct, it currently goes for $200 at B&H with today’s offer saving you upwards of 66% and matching our previous mention. Centered around Google Assistant, this 8-inch smart display can be leveraged for controlling your smart home, getting answers from the virtual helper, and more. An IPX4 water-resistant design means that it’s even well-suited for dishing out recipes on your kitchen countertop. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 585 customers, which largely agrees with our hands-on review. More deals down below.

If you’re more of an Alexa fan, you can save even more by going with the Echo Show 5 at $70. Here you’ll drop down to a 5.5-inch display compared to the 8-inch one above, but otherwise you’ll enjoy much of the same functionality with Amazon’s voice assistant at the helm. Learn more in our hands-on review

The smart home deals don’t end there, as this morning we spotted a $100 discount on the eufyCam 2 HomeKit System. That’s now been joined by 30% off a selection of HomeKit gear from Aqara, as well as GE Z-Wave accessories from $31.

JBL Link View Assistant Smart Display features:

See what Google Assistant is telling you with this JBL Link View smart display. Its 8-inch color touch-screen display lets you watch videos and read information you requested from Google, and it has a 5-megapixel camera with a PrivacySwitch feature for making video calls. Enjoy online entertainment via the Chromecast built-in to this JBL Link View smart display.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Griffin iPhone cases 15% off

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
jbl

jbl
Verizon

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go