Command your smart home from JBL’s Link View Assistant Display: $100 (66% off)

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the JBL Link View Assistant Smart Display for $99.99 shipped. Having originally retailed for $300, like you’ll still find at JBL direct, it currently goes for $200 at B&H with today’s offer saving you upwards of 66% and matching our previous mention. Centered around Google Assistant, this 8-inch smart display can be leveraged for controlling your smart home, getting answers from the virtual helper, and more. An IPX4 water-resistant design means that it’s even well-suited for dishing out recipes on your kitchen countertop. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 585 customers, which largely agrees with our hands-on review. More deals down below.

If you’re more of an Alexa fan, you can save even more by going with the Echo Show 5 at $70. Here you’ll drop down to a 5.5-inch display compared to the 8-inch one above, but otherwise you’ll enjoy much of the same functionality with Amazon’s voice assistant at the helm. Learn more in our hands-on review.

The smart home deals don’t end there, as this morning we spotted a $100 discount on the eufyCam 2 HomeKit System. That’s now been joined by 30% off a selection of HomeKit gear from Aqara, as well as GE Z-Wave accessories from $31.

JBL Link View Assistant Smart Display features:

See what Google Assistant is telling you with this JBL Link View smart display. Its 8-inch color touch-screen display lets you watch videos and read information you requested from Google, and it has a 5-megapixel camera with a PrivacySwitch feature for making video calls. Enjoy online entertainment via the Chromecast built-in to this JBL Link View smart display.

