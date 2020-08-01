Nerf N-Strike Elite FalconFire prioritizes accuracy: $11.50 (Save 25%)

Amazon is offering the Nerf N-Strike Elite AccuStrike Series FalconFire for $11.46 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and marks the lowest price we’ve tracked in 2020. This single-shot blaster loads from the top and built-in dart storage can be found just in front of its trigger. Alongside the blaster, buyers will also receive 10 darts. Each of them bears AccuStrike branding, confirming these are some of Nerf’s most accurate to date, making it easy to hit your target. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re a fan of Halo, yesterday’s coverage of Nerf’s upcoming MA40 blaster may be right up your alley. Months have passed since it was originally announced and it’s not the only Halo-inspired blaster that’s on the way. With Halo Infinite and Xbox Series X just around the corner, Nerf’s timing is spot on.

Speaking of Xbox Series X, it still remains unclear just how difficult it will be to get your hands on Microsoft’s next-generation console. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered with a roundup of retailers that are letting you sign up for pre-order notifications. We’ve done the same for PlayStation 5, ensuring that you can keep tabs or both.

Nerf N-Strike Elite AccuStrike Series FalconFire features:

Part of the AccuStrike series

Top-load, single-shot blaster

Built-in Dart storage

Includes blaster, bolt (2 pieces), 10 darts, and instructions

