Misfit takes up to 85% off Wear OS smartwatches: Vapor X $40, more from $5

Misfit has kicked off a sale on a selection of its Wear OS smartwatches and fitness trackers priced from $15. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick here is the Misfit Vapor X Stainless Steel Smartwatch at $39.99. Down from its $280 going rate, today’s offer is $140 under our previous mention and marks the lowest we’ve seen to date. Centered around a Wear OS experience, Vapor X sports a matte-finished aluminum alloy casing and a round 1.19-inch display. Other notable features here include heart rate tracking, customizable watch faces, and more. Rated 3.7/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review where we said it was “just so darn sleek and polished.” Head below the fold for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of the sale right here for even more discounted wearables. There are plenty of styles available, so even if the featured smartwatch isn’t quite the right fit, you’ll be able to find even more right here. There’s also a selection of bands on sale for $5, if you’re looking to further accessorize your new smart timepiece.

Right now, Garmin’s Star Wars-themed smartwatches are currently on sale as well, with prices dropping to some of the best to date from $334. We’re also tracking a $200 discount on the brand’s fēnix 5s Smartwatch at a new low of $300.

Misfit Vapor X Smartwatch features:

Meet Misfit Vapor X, the next evolution in smartwatches from Misfit and everything you need to stay connected, active and stand out from the crowd.Completely re-engineered to fit your active lifestyle, Vapor X is crafted from lightweight, matte-finished aluminum alloy and boasts the newly redesigned, ultra comfortable Sport Strap+. Your life moves fast, your watch shoud too. With a lighting fast SNAPDRAGON 3100 processor, Vapor X keeps you connected to your everyday world without missing a beat.

