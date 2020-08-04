Alto’s Adventure and Odyssey are arguably two of the best iOS titles ever released, and soon, console and PC gamers will be able to get in on the endless snowboarding action themselves. Today, the team behind the popular franchise has announced the new Alto Collection — a bundle of the iconic titles that will be launching on Switch alongside PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Head below for all of the details.

Alto’s Adventure and Odyssey come to Switch

If you’ve yet to dive into the Apple award-winning mobile games before, Alto’s Adventure and Odyssey follow the same premise of racking up a high school while snowboarding down an endless mountain. From performing a combination of flips, grinds, and other tricks to completing challenges and even catching llamas, the procedurally-generated gameplay easily stands out from other iOS titles, let alone console and PC releases.

A serene soundtrack and gorgeous visuals complete the unique experience offered by Alto’s Adventure and Odyssey, which are easily two of the most enjoyable aspects of either game. And now that you’ll be able to play on the big screen, there’s an all-new way to dive into the tranquil gameplay.

While the original Alto’s Adventure had been released on PC back in 2016, today’s news marks the first time that we’ll see the sequel available outside of mobile devices. The new Alto Collection now brings console gamers into the fold for the first time, as well. That includes the Nintendo Switch, alongside PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Launching next week

Both Alto’s Adventure and Odyssey will be coming to a batch of new systems later this month on August 13. The collection, which bundles both titles into a single order, is slated to sell for $9.99 when it launches on Sony and Microsoft’s digital marketplaces next week. It’s said to be shortly following up other console releases with a Switch release, but an exact date has yet to be specified as of now.

PC gamers will also be able to get in on the snowboarding action on the same date when the two games launch on the Epic Games Store. But if you can pick it up ahead of August 20, the Alto Collection will be free before returning to full price a week after launch.

9to5Toys’ Take

Whether you’ve already logged countless hours hitting the slopes in either title or are looking to dive in for the first time, today’s announcement gives you a host of new ways to enjoy Alto’s Adventure and Odyssey. They’re easily my favorite mobile games to date, and being able to play them on the big screen without having to use an Apple TV remote will certainly be worth buying all over again.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!