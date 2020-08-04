Pad & Quill has now kicked off a notable sale on its range of leather desk accessories. That includes everything from trays and desktop mats to tech folio cord organizers, mouse pads, and much more. While some items in the sale are already marked down, use code PQ15 at checkout to knock 15% off everything in your cart. However, the price drops can get even deeper than that as well. Head below for all the details.

Pad & Quill leather desk accessories:

All of the leather desk accessories on sale and eligible for the code above can be found right here. However, this sale is slightly different than your typical Pad & Quill sitewide. If you add any three desk accessories from this page to your cart, an additional 15% off will automatically get taken off. Add that with the 15% off code above, and you’re looking at some of the best prices of the year on Pad & Quill’s leather desk gear.

The Pad & Quill Small Leather Desk Organizer Tray is a particularly notable option in this week’s sale. Regularly $60, it is now marked down to $49.95 but will drop even lower to $42.46 shipped after you apply the coupon code above. That’s about 30% off the going rate and one of the best prices we have tracked. It is constructed from full-grain American leather with a “one piece” exterior build and the brand’s usual parachute-grade nylon stitching. Other features include an easy access cord window for device charging, a discreet signature from the artisan that made it, and Pad & Quill’s 25-year leather warranty (30-day money back guarantee included).

But again, adding the desk tray above, along with two other options from the sale will knock an additional 15% off, on top of the code above. This is great opportunity to upgrade your entire desktop with say a leather mouse pad, tray and desk pad, or any other combination of leather desk accessories for that matter. Browse all of the options right here for deals starting from $13.

You might also want to give Grovemade’s new Leather Notebook with brass binding and leather Desk Pad a closer look as well. Our new Tested with 9to5Toys series has recently gone hands-on with some great tech for your desktop as well including the Satechi wireless AirPods charger and the Anker PowerExtend.

More on the Pad & Quill Small Organizer Tray :

Pad & Quill leather desk accessories: Scratch that organizational itch with the small leather desk organization tray that showcases the fact that the simplest solutions are often the most elegant ones. Single-piece exterior leather construction paired with hand-pounded copper rivets and lightly contrasting nylon stitching is a gorgeous example of aesthetics meeting function. Although it makes a perfect spot to put your iPhone, you can consider it your desk catchall, perfectly sized for all those little stray things that come and go throughout the day like receipts, business cards, and notes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!