Grovemade is introducing its new leather notebook today. After expanding its lineup of desk pads last week with new leather options, its latest note pads feature a matching finish and the same attention to detail we have come to love from the brand. Made in collaboration with the folks at Pacific & West, the new Grovemade leather notebook is also now available at a special introductory price. Head below for all the details.

Grovemade is well known for its high-end accessories, home office gear, and use of premium materials. All of which is perfectly exemplified in its Titanium pen, wonderful headphone stands, wooden iPhone cases, and the brand new leather notebook.

New Grovemade Leather Notebook

The new Grovemade Leather Notebook, as it is officially called, features “premium, natural materials that would get better with age.” The vegetable-tanned leather cover develops a wonderful aged look over time while the machined brass discs will also develop a “distinguished” patina. That and the 180-pages of “high-quality paper” (your choice of ruled, plain, or dot graph) come together to make what Grovemade calls an “elegant and modern notebook.”

Brass disc system and more

It is said to combine the benefits of a flat notebook with the versatility of a three-ring binder. More specifically, the binding system can lay flat or fold over on itself while the discbound system allows customers to replace, re-fill, and organize the pages forever. “It’ll be your deskside companion for as long as you need to jot down a quick note or doodle.”

Much like the Desk Pads, the Grovemade Leather Notebook comes in three sizes (small: 5.65- x 3.9-inches, medium: 5.75- x 7.7-inches and large: 7.75- x 10-inches) and two colorways: black for tan. Regularly $50, $70, and $100 depending on your size preference, introductory pricing has them on sale for a limited time at $40, $60, and $90. There’s no telling how long the launch pricing will last, so jump in now if you’re interested.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Well, no surprises here. It’s another gorgeous piece from Grovemade that’s slightly more expensive than you would like. Considering how rare Grovemade gear goes on sale, these launch deals are particularly notable. While the premium materials would have likely been enough, the refillable nature of the binding disc system is particularly nice. The company could have just as easily locked the Leather Notebook down, forcing you to buy something else when the paper runs out and still sold nearly as many. While nothing overly groundbreaking, it is a particularly nice touch we don’t necessarily expect from such a high-end brand.

