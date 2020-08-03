Microsoft Elite Series 2 controller hits one of its best 2020 prices at $149

- Aug. 3rd 2020 8:09 pm ET

0

Lenovo is offering the Microsoft Xbox One Elite Series 2 Controller for $149 shipped. Normally $180 direct from Microsoft and at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention by $1 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Microsoft’s Elite Series 2 controller is the best input method for anyone on Xbox or even when playing some PC games. It utilizes USB-C for charging and wired gaming, while Bluetooth is there for those who prefer a wire-free experience. There’s a built-in rechargeable battery here, providing up to 40-hours of gameplay before it’s time to plug-in again. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

If you just need a spare controller, this limited-edition model styled after Cyberpunk 2077 is a great shot. Coming in at 50% below today’s lead deal, you’ll be charged just $75 shipped for this model. However, going with a basic wired controller saves even more as it costs only $25 Prime shipped.

If you missed the Xbox Games Showcase, it’s something I highly recommend catching up on. Microsoft debuted quite a few new titles and even talked about the upcoming Halo Infinite game, making it a must-see for Xbox fans.

Microsoft Xbox One Elite Series 2 Controller:

  • Play like a pro with the all new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2
  • Tailor the controller with new interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes
  • Experience limitless customization and exclusive configuration options with the Xbox Accessories app
  • Stay in the game for longer with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life
  • Use Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or the included USB C cable to play across your Xbox One and Windows 10 devices

