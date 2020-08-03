Microsoft Elite Series 2 controller hits one of its best 2020 prices at $149

Lenovo is offering the Microsoft Xbox One Elite Series 2 Controller for $149 shipped. Normally $180 direct from Microsoft and at Amazon, today’s deal beats our last mention by $1 and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Microsoft’s Elite Series 2 controller is the best input method for anyone on Xbox or even when playing some PC games. It utilizes USB-C for charging and wired gaming, while Bluetooth is there for those who prefer a wire-free experience. There’s a built-in rechargeable battery here, providing up to 40-hours of gameplay before it’s time to plug-in again. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

If you just need a spare controller, this limited-edition model styled after Cyberpunk 2077 is a great shot. Coming in at 50% below today’s lead deal, you’ll be charged just $75 shipped for this model. However, going with a basic wired controller saves even more as it costs only $25 Prime shipped.

If you missed the Xbox Games Showcase, it’s something I highly recommend catching up on. Microsoft debuted quite a few new titles and even talked about the upcoming Halo Infinite game, making it a must-see for Xbox fans.

Microsoft Xbox One Elite Series 2 Controller:

Play like a pro with the all new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

Tailor the controller with new interchangeable thumbstick and paddle shapes

Experience limitless customization and exclusive configuration options with the Xbox Accessories app

Stay in the game for longer with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life

Use Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or the included USB C cable to play across your Xbox One and Windows 10 devices

