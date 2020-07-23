The big-time, first-party Xbox Series X game showcase starts now with brand new Halo Infinite gameplay. After getting a closer look at Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and some other light gameplay demos on Series X back in May, Microsoft is now ready to open the flood gate on Halo Infinite. Today’s livestream event is expected to focus on major first-party titles like the upcoming Halo Infinite, but we are also expecting to see more Microsoft Studios titles in action and maybe even more about the Xbox Series S “Lockhart.” Head below for today’s Xbox Series X game showcase.

Today’s Xbox Series X game showcase is expected to be headlined by the upcoming Halo Infinite — the sixth mainline entry in the series and a direct follow-up to Halo 5: Guardians. Summer Game Fest host Geoff Keighley has all but confirmed we will be getting a brand new gameplay demo for Infinite today. From there, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 and likely Microsoft studio Obsidian will also be front and center. Possibly Elden Ring? Or the new Forza?

The Xbox Series X showcase pre-show even had a few world premieres of its own, including Dragon Quest coming to Xbox for the first time (including Game Pass), as well as our first look at the ExoMecha shooter — a new free-to-play game coming in 2021 — and a new Watch Dogs Legion trailer. This post will be updated with all of the full-resolution trailers as they hit.

Will we get the Xbox Series X release date? Or the Xbox Series X price? More on Project XCloud? Check out the live stream below to find out. The presentation starts in just a few minutes and you can watch it live below:

DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition | Xbox Announcement

The Definitive Edition includes all the content from the original release of the acclaimed DRAGON QUEST XI, and adds extra character-specific scenarios, the choice of playing with the original soundtrack or a grand orchestral version of the music, the ability to switch between 2D and 3D graphic modes, a Japanese voice-acting option, and much more!

This post will be updated with all of the high-resolution trailers as they go live.

Here’s everything you need to know about Xbox Series X as well as a flurry of the latest updates on Kinect support, discontinued consoles, and more. You can also check out the previous Series X showcase right here and everything we know about Xbox Series S “Lockhart” here. Ubisoft just recently announced it would not be raising the price on next-generation games, unlike the way 3K is doing with the new NBA 2K21. Titles like Cyberpunk 2077 are offering completely free next-gen upgrades, so hopefully, these industry heavy-weights will influence others to keep the $60 MSRP.

