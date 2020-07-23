Xbox Series X game showcase starts now! Halo Infinite gameplay, much more

- Jul. 23rd 2020 11:38 am ET

0

The big-time, first-party Xbox Series X game showcase starts now with brand new Halo Infinite gameplay. After getting a closer look at Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and some other light gameplay demos on Series X back in May, Microsoft is now ready to open the flood gate on Halo Infinite. Today’s livestream event is expected to focus on major first-party titles like the upcoming Halo Infinite, but we are also expecting to see more Microsoft Studios titles in action and maybe even more about the Xbox Series S “Lockhart.” Head below for today’s Xbox Series X game showcase.

Today’s Xbox Series X game showcase is expected to be headlined by the upcoming Halo Infinite — the sixth mainline entry in the series and a direct follow-up to Halo 5: Guardians. Summer Game Fest host Geoff Keighley has all but confirmed we will be getting a brand new gameplay demo for Infinite today. From there, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 and likely Microsoft studio Obsidian will also be front and center. Possibly Elden Ring? Or the new Forza?

The Xbox Series X showcase pre-show even had a few world premieres of its own, including Dragon Quest coming to Xbox for the first time (including Game Pass), as well as our first look at the ExoMecha shooter — a new free-to-play game coming in 2021 — and a new Watch Dogs Legion trailer. This post will be updated with all of the full-resolution trailers as they hit. 

Will we get the Xbox Series X release date? Or the Xbox Series X price? More on Project XCloud? Check out the live stream below to find out. The presentation starts in just a few minutes and you can watch it live below:

Xbox Series X game showcase and Halo Infinite live:

Join us LIVE for a new look at #HaloInfinite campaign and much, much more

Updating…

DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition | Xbox Announcement

The Definitive Edition includes all the content from the original release of the acclaimed DRAGON QUEST XI, and adds extra character-specific scenarios, the choice of playing with the original soundtrack or a grand orchestral version of the music, the ability to switch between 2D and 3D graphic modes, a Japanese voice-acting option, and much more!

This post will be updated with all of the high-resolution trailers as they go live.

Here’s everything you need to know about Xbox Series X as well as a flurry of the latest updates on Kinect support, discontinued consoles, and more. You can also check out the previous Series X showcase right here and everything we know about Xbox Series S “Lockhart” here. Ubisoft just recently announced it would not be raising the price on next-generation games, unlike the way 3K is doing with the new NBA 2K21. Titles like Cyberpunk 2077 are offering completely free next-gen upgrades, so hopefully, these industry heavy-weights will influence others to keep the $60 MSRP. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
News

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations and tracking across the US retail market on major products. We cover Apple, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Samsung and other major products and ecosystems.
Microsoft

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard