Yummly iOS/Android Smart Meat Thermometer now over 20% off at $99 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer for $99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly $130, today’s offer about 23% in savings, a match of our previous mention, and the lowest total we can find. The black and stainless steel thermometer with magnetic charger is a much more sleek-looking option than your typical meat probe. Connected via Bluetooth to your iOS or Android device, this smart meat thermometer allows users to monitor meals from over 150-feet away while receiving real-time updates, access to a series of timers, and more. Once the probe is in place, just tap the meal you want to cook and how you want to cook it, then just wait for Yummly’s instructions. While reviews are thin at Amazon, it is rated 4+ stars elsewhere. More details below.

Now, if the fancy design, magnetic charging, and smartphone-connectivity aren’t of interest to you, there are much more affordable options out there. This $14 ThermoPro TP03 Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer carries stellar ratings from over 28,000 Amazon customers. Throw a AAA battery in there and probe the steaks for a perfect medium-rare (or however you like it) every time.

For more of the best meat thermometers, visit our 2020 BBQ guide and be sure to check out the Weber Connect Smart Grill Hub while you’re at it. You’ll also want to swing by our home goods deal hub where you’ll find additional discounts on kitchenware and 25% off this CHEF iQ Smart Pressure Cooker via this morning’s Gold Box offers.

More on the Yummly Smart Meat Thermometer:

Get the results you want every time with the wireless meat thermometer. Choose your preferred doneness, adjust cooking settings, and track your cooking remotely with your smartphone or tablet using the free Yummly app. The preset programs for meat, fish, and poultry eliminate the guesswork, while the timers and alerts let you be confident in your cooking even when you’re multitasking.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!