AirPlay highlights Anker’s Nebula Apollo Mini Projector at $306 (Reg. $360)

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Nebula Apollo Mini Projector for $305.99 shipped. Regularly $360, today’s deal is down $13 from our previous mention and arrives as the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. As one of Anker’s latest projectors, this portable home entertainment system arrives with a lightweight design that packs AirPlay compatibility, built-in streaming services, and more. It’s capable of producing a 100-inch picture and offers up to 4-hours of battery life on a single charge. We called it “an extremely impressive little projector” in our hands-on review and Amazon customers have left stellar ratings so far.

Put your savings to work and grab an extra HDMI cable. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

On top of today’s projector deal, you’ll want to swing over to our Anker roundup from Monday for additional price drops on smartphone accessories. On top of various chargers and more, you can save on Soundcore wireless headphones along with eufy’s Security Video Doorbell.

Anker Nebula Apollo Mini Projector features:

Seamless Touch Controls: Browse your entertainment with pinpoint precision. Apollo’s transparent touch panel gives you the power to navigate menus and more with ease, directly from the device.

Clear Picture: See every detail of your favorite movies, shows, games, and more in remarkable clarity with Apollo’s 200 ANSI lumen DLP lamp.

Home Entertainment: Enjoy your favorite movies, TV shows, games, and more up to 100 inches big anywhere in your home thanks to Apollo’s ultra-portable design.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!