Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 brings Android to a 10.5-inch screen at $130 off

- Aug. 5th 2020 10:03 am ET

$130 off
0

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch Tablet 256GB for $599.99 shipped. Down from its $730 going rate which you’ll still find at B&H, today’s offer amounts to $130 in savings and comes within $2 of the all-time low. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 packs a 10.5-inch AMOLED display with a built-in fingerprint sensor and support for the bundled S-Pen. DeX compatibility means this tablet is just as ideal for using as a full-blown PC at a desk as it is for kicking back and watching your favorite TV shows. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Find more details below the fold.

Protect your new tablet by picking up Samsung’s official S6 Book Cover for $45 at Amazon with some of your savings. Adding this cover to the Galaxy Tab S6 brings nearly 360-degrees of coverage, keeping both the screen and rear casing from being scratched and the like. It can also fold into a stand for watching Netflix and more.

Right now, the Samsung Galaxy S10/+/e lineup is on sale, with prices starting at $500 if you’re in the market for an Android handset. Those discounts have now been joined by an offer on the Moto G7 Smartphone at $200, as well as all of the best app and game deals.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 features:

Complete tasks with ease while on the go by using this Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 tablet. The included intuitive S Pen lets you take and edit notes for a smooth work experience, while the magnetic technology makes storage and charging easy.

