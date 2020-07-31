Finally upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 with an all-time low on TP-Link’s router at $100

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax Router (Archer AX20) for $99.99 shipped. Down $30 from its regular going rate, today’s deal is the first drop that we’ve tracked and is, consequentially, a new all-time low. If your Wi-Fi is lacking in speed, it’s time to upgrade. Wi-Fi 6 is the latest technology available in the space, which this router leverages for break-neck speed. It has a maximum bandwidth of 1.8Gbps over wireless and can reach 1Gbps through one of the four Gigabit Ethernet ports. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re not swayed by the new 802.11ax technology, opting for an 802.11ac router can save some cash. This model sports wireless speeds of up to 1.75Gbps and comes in at only $65 shipped on Amazon. Your extra savings here comes from the fact that it uses last-generation technology with 802.11ac instead of the latest 802.11ax.

However, stepping down in speed also saves some cash. Packing 802.11ac still, this Wi-Fi router maxes out with a wireless speed of 1.2Gbps and delivers the ability to easily upgrade your home with better Wi-Fi if you’re son an older router. It’s just $50 shipped and is a great option for those on a tighter budget.

TP-Link Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

Dual-Band WiFi 6 Internet Router: Wi-Fi 6(802. 11ax) technology achieves faster speeds, greater capacity and reduced network congestion compared to the previous generation

Next-Gen 1. 8 Gbps Speeds: Enjoy smoother and more stable streaming, gaming, downloading and more with WiFi speeds up to 1. 8 Gbps (1200 Mbps on 5 GHz band and 574 Mbps on 2. 4 GHz band).

Connect more devices: Wi-Fi 6 technology communicates more data to more devices simultaneously using revolutionary OFDMA technology

