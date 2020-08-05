OnePlus 7T Android Smartphone drops to new all-time low at $399 (Save $200)

OnePlus is currently offering its 7T 128GB Android Smartphone for $399 shipped. Down from its usual $599 going rate, today’s offer is $100 under our previous mention and marks a new all-time low. Sporting a 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, OnePlus 7T is powered by an octa-core processor and features 8GB of RAM alongside 128GB of onboard storage. Around back there’s a triple camera assembly comprised of 48MP, telephoto, and ultrawide sensors. Warp Charge technology completes the package with a USB-C port and more. Over 170 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Spend just $11 of your savings by picking up the Spigen’s Rugged Armor case for the OnePlus 7T. It’ll protect your handset with a carbon fiber design with added drop protection and a raised lip around the front. Plus, it comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 765 customers.

If the OnePlus handset isn’t quite what you’re looking for, we’re still tracking a 33% discount on Moto G7 Smartphone at $200. That’s joined by ongoing discounts on Samsung’s Galaxy S10/+/e lineup and all of the best app and game deals you’ll find right here.

OnePlus 7T Android Smartphone features:

With a responsive 90 Hz refresh rate and the latest HDR10+ technology, the OnePlus 7T’s Fluid Display is smooth, vivid, and incredibly immersive. If it sounds too good to be true, just wait until you see it. Day or night, near or far, moving or still—no matter where life takes you, always be ready to capture something amazing. The OnePlus 7T’s three independent cameras work in concert for exceptional versatility, stunning clarity, and accurate color reproduction.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!