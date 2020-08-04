Save 33% on the unlocked Moto G7 Android Smartphone at the 2020 low of $200

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Moto G7 64GB Android Smartphone for $199.99 shipped. Down from its usual $300 price tag that you’ll find at retailers like B&H, today’s offer saves you 33%, matches the 2020 low, and comes within $20 of the best we’ve tracked to date. Motorola’s G7 features a 12 MP dual real camera system, alongside a 6.2-inch screen and expandable microSD card storage. A bezel-less form-factor, water-repellent design and face unlock round out its notable features. Plus, this model has Alexa built-in for calling upon Amazon’s voice assistant to control smart home gear and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 2,900 customers. Head below for more details.

Protect your new handset by spending a portion of the savings from the lead deal with Spigen’s Rugged Armor case at $12. This offering is comprised of a shock-absorbent material to protect against drops and has a raised lip to keep the screen scratch-free. It’s also rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,300 customers.

Moto G7 Android Smartphone features:

Take fantastic photos with this unlocked Motorola Moto G7 smartphone. The 12.0-megapixel dual-lens camera with high-resolution zoom lets you capture clear, detailed subjects, and the 6.2-inch Full HD+ display provides immersive ultrawide viewing. Use the screen flash of this 64GB Motorola Moto G7 smartphone to take better, brighter front-camera selfies.

