Samsung’s new 32-inch Odyssey G7 Monitor sees first discount at $150 off, more

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G7 240Hz Gaming Monitor for $649.99 shipped. Normally fetching $800, today’s offer is good for a $150 discount, marks the very first price cut we’ve seen, and is subsequently a new all-time low. Having launched back in June, Samsung’s newest display delivers a 1440p QLED panel complete with 240Hz refresh rate and HDR 600 compatibility. On top of NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync support, there’s also Infinity Core lighting for added RGB illumination. Samsung completes its recent release with HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB 3.0 ports. Rated 3.8/5 stars so far and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale, B&H is currently offering the ViewSonic ELITE 27-inch 1440p 144Hz Monitor for $569.99. Typically fetching $700, today’s offer is good for a $130 discount, beats Amazon’s competing price drop by $30, and marks a new all-time low. ViewSonic’s ELITE monitor comes equipped with a battlestation-worthy 1440p panel with 144Hz refresh rate. There’s also NVIDIA G-SYNC and built-in multicolor LEDs on the back. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 325 customers.

For more ways to expand your setup, we’re still tracking all-time lows on Razer’s all-new Blade 15 2020 Gaming Laptops at $100 off. There’s also plenty more where that came from in our PC gaming guide.

Samsung Odyssey G7 monitor features:

Bringing the same 240hz refresh rate, 1ms response times, G-Sync and FreeSync Premium Pro support and Infinity Core lighting of the G9 – the G7 is the perfect choice for those who want the future of gaming monitors, in a more traditional size.

