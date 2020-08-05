LEGO Technic Liebherr R Excavator hits all-time low at $115 off, more from $12

- Aug. 5th 2020 9:24 am ET

0

Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Technic Liebherr R 9800 Excavator for $334.99 shipped when code R9800 has been applied at checkout. Typically selling for $450, like you’d find at direct from LEGO or Amazon, today’s offer marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. LEGO’s Liebherr R 9800 Excavator enters as one of the largest creations ever officially assembled and is comprised of over 4,100-pieces. Standing 15-inches high as well as 25-inches long, this Technic build is compete with seven Bluetooth-enabled Powered UP motors for smartphone control. Alongside a working excavating arm, there’s also massive drivable treads and more. Learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more LEGO deals from $12.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Yesterday’s roundup of discounted LEGO kits is still alive and kicking with offers from $12. You’ll also want to check out our recent hands-on review with the LEGO Baby Yoda and Mandalorian BrickHeadz figures. That’s alongside all of the new fall kits that were just released and e the upcoming Star Wars Bespin Duel set.

LEGO Technic Liebherr R 9800 Excavator features:

Get ready for a colossal LEGO build and play experience with the 4,108-piece LEGO Technic Liebherr R 9800 Excavator. Developed in partnership with Liebherr, this replica model is operated via the intuitive LEGO TECHNIC CONTROL+ app and powered by 2 advanced Smart Hubs with 7 motors.

