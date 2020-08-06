iPhone 7 is FREE when you bring your number to Cricket Wireless

- Aug. 6th 2020 9:47 am ET

FREE
0

Cricket Wireless is offering iPhone 7 32GB for FREE when porting over an existing number to a new account. As a comparison, Cricket typically charges $200 for this phone and our previous mention was $60. You’ll need to activate a $60 plan for the first month, however, you can drop down to a lower-priced option following the first 30-days. It is perfect for those that don’t necessarily need the latest technology. iPhone 7 delivers a 4.7-inch Retina display, 12MP camera, A10 chip, and more. Best of all? You can expect to receive the latest iOS updates for a while. You can learn more about this promotion right here.

Leverage your savings today and pick up one of Spigen’s popular Ultra Hybrid Clear Cases for $13. This popular clear case goes beyond the typical design with Spigen’s Air Cushion Technology, which combines a TPU bumper and a “durable PC back” for an added level of protection. Not to mention, it’s clear design will let you show off your color of choice. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 22,000 Amazon customers.

Our Apple guide continues to be updated with even more deals, including this morning’s $200 discount on the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro. This week’s iTunes movie sale is also worth a look, which features a huge selection of 4K titles that have been significantly discounted, Disney films, and more.

iPhone 7 features:

  • 4.7-inch (diagonal) Retina HD display with 1334-by-750 resolution and wide color
  • 3D Touch
  • New 12MP cameras, optical image stabilization, Quad-LED True Tone flash, and Live Photos
  • Splash, water, and dust resistant1
  • A10 Fusion chip with integrated M10 motion coprocessor
  • 4K video recording at 30 fps and slo-mo video recording for 1080p at 120 fps
  • 7MP FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

FREE
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
iPhone

iPhone

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp