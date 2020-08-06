iPhone 7 is FREE when you bring your number to Cricket Wireless

Cricket Wireless is offering iPhone 7 32GB for FREE when porting over an existing number to a new account. As a comparison, Cricket typically charges $200 for this phone and our previous mention was $60. You’ll need to activate a $60 plan for the first month, however, you can drop down to a lower-priced option following the first 30-days. It is perfect for those that don’t necessarily need the latest technology. iPhone 7 delivers a 4.7-inch Retina display, 12MP camera, A10 chip, and more. Best of all? You can expect to receive the latest iOS updates for a while. You can learn more about this promotion right here.

Leverage your savings today and pick up one of Spigen’s popular Ultra Hybrid Clear Cases for $13. This popular clear case goes beyond the typical design with Spigen’s Air Cushion Technology, which combines a TPU bumper and a “durable PC back” for an added level of protection. Not to mention, it’s clear design will let you show off your color of choice. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 22,000 Amazon customers.

Our Apple guide continues to be updated with even more deals, including this morning’s $200 discount on the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro. This week’s iTunes movie sale is also worth a look, which features a huge selection of 4K titles that have been significantly discounted, Disney films, and more.

iPhone 7 features:

4.7-inch (diagonal) Retina HD display with 1334-by-750 resolution and wide color

3D Touch

New 12MP cameras, optical image stabilization, Quad-LED True Tone flash, and Live Photos

Splash, water, and dust resistant 1

A10 Fusion chip with integrated M10 motion coprocessor

4K video recording at 30 fps and slo-mo video recording for 1080p at 120 fps

7MP FaceTime HD camera with Retina Flash

