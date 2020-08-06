Save up to 30% on Switch, PS4, and Xbox One controllers starting at $13

Amazon is currently taking up to 30% off a selection of Switch, PS4, and Xbox One controllers priced from $13 Prime shipped. Amongst all of the deals, our top pick is on the PowerA Wired GameCube-Style Controller for Switch at $22.30. Down from $30, today’s offer saves you 26% and matches the 2020 low. Bringing the iconic GameCube controller form-factor to your Switch, this wired gamepad is perfect for getting an edge in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or enabling some co-op action for less. Alongside a 10-foot cable, you’ll find a classic purple colorway, a larger D-pad than the original, and an added left shoulder button. Over 2,200 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable controller deals:

For more ways to upgrade your next Switch gaming session, we’re still seeing a collection of accessories on sale at Amazon, as well. With prices starting at $10, you’ll be able to save on cases, stands, and more right here.

PowerA Wired GameCube Controller features:

GameCube style controllers are widely considered the preferred way to play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Pull off precise attacks using octagonal gated sticks, larger A button, and nostalgic muscle memory on this officially licensed wired controller for Nintendo Switch. The original GameCube design has been improved with larger shoulder buttons and D-pad, plus added left shoulder and system buttons for compatibility across all Nintendo Switch games.

