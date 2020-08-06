Get the car sparkling with these wax and cleaning kits from $13.50 at Amazon

- Aug. 6th 2020 8:23 am ET

Get this deal
20% off $13.50+
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Carfidant (95% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering 20% off its range of car cleaning products. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout from the bunch is the Carfidant Premium Liquid Car Wax Kit for $16.95. Regularly between $20 and $30, today’s offer is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best price we can find. This wax kit has “everything you need for full paint sealant and UV protection” including the nano-polymer wax, the applicator, and a microfiber towel. It is said to leave your vehicle with a “wet, mirror like shine” that will last for as long as 12-months. Rated 4+ stars from over 300 Amazon customers. But be sure to head below for even more ways to keep the car clean for less.

If the wax kit is a bit much for your casual family vehicle, the Carfidant Ultimate Car All-Purpose Cleaner might be more useful to you. Regularly $17, the 18-ounce bottle is marked down to $13.56 as part of today’s Gold Box sale. Ideal for the interior and exterior of your vehicle, it’s a great way to refresh your seats, trim, engine mats, and much more. Rated 4+ stars from over 550 Amazon customers.

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box Carfidant sale right here. You’ll find quite a wide selection of cleaner bundles for various tasks starting from $13.50.

While we are kitting out the car, check out these VANTRUE 1080p/1440p dash camera deals from $52 along with JVC’s 6.8-inch CarPlay or Android Auto receiver at $100 off.

More on the Carfidant Premium Liquid Car Wax Kit:

Ultimate Liquid Wax is specifically formulated using special Nano-Polymers designed to make the wax easy to apply and easy to remove. You can use the included applicator by hand, or if you prefer an orbital. Will not stain your trim or rubber and super “easy on and easy off” application! Perfect for dark and light color vehicles. Specially blended nano-polymers provide incredible protection and shine that works better, goes on easier and lasts longer than traditional carnauba waxes and paint sealers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
20% off $13.50+
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Carfidant

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard