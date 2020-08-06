Get the car sparkling with these wax and cleaning kits from $13.50 at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Carfidant (95% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering 20% off its range of car cleaning products. Everything in the sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout from the bunch is the Carfidant Premium Liquid Car Wax Kit for $16.95. Regularly between $20 and $30, today’s offer is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best price we can find. This wax kit has “everything you need for full paint sealant and UV protection” including the nano-polymer wax, the applicator, and a microfiber towel. It is said to leave your vehicle with a “wet, mirror like shine” that will last for as long as 12-months. Rated 4+ stars from over 300 Amazon customers. But be sure to head below for even more ways to keep the car clean for less.

If the wax kit is a bit much for your casual family vehicle, the Carfidant Ultimate Car All-Purpose Cleaner might be more useful to you. Regularly $17, the 18-ounce bottle is marked down to $13.56 as part of today’s Gold Box sale. Ideal for the interior and exterior of your vehicle, it’s a great way to refresh your seats, trim, engine mats, and much more. Rated 4+ stars from over 550 Amazon customers.

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box Carfidant sale right here. You’ll find quite a wide selection of cleaner bundles for various tasks starting from $13.50.

While we are kitting out the car, check out these VANTRUE 1080p/1440p dash camera deals from $52 along with JVC’s 6.8-inch CarPlay or Android Auto receiver at $100 off.

More on the Carfidant Premium Liquid Car Wax Kit:

Ultimate Liquid Wax is specifically formulated using special Nano-Polymers designed to make the wax easy to apply and easy to remove. You can use the included applicator by hand, or if you prefer an orbital. Will not stain your trim or rubber and super “easy on and easy off” application! Perfect for dark and light color vehicles. Specially blended nano-polymers provide incredible protection and shine that works better, goes on easier and lasts longer than traditional carnauba waxes and paint sealers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!