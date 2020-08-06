Microsoft is offering FREE Xbox multiplayer all weekend long as well as a series console and PC games at no cost. All part of its “Big Gaming Weekend” promotion, Microsoft took to its Xbox Wire blog to outline the new promotion for Xbox and PC gamers this morning. Head below for all of the details and what games you’ll be playing for FREE this weekend.

FREE Xbox multiplayer weekend:

First up, let’s talk about the FREE Xbox multiplayer. For the “next four days,” multiplayer will be unlocked on all Xbox One consoles for everyone. That means you can play online multiplayer on every game you own for FREE, with no Xbox Live Gold/Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. This promotion is part of the larger Summer Mode Game Pass event that will see additional goodies, sweepstakes, and perks coming down the pipeline as early as next week.

Plus 10 FREE Xbox games:

Outside of the FREE Xbox multiplayer weekend, Microsoft is also telling its gamers to “prep the download queue” for an influx of completely FREE games. If you’re looking for new titles to try out this weekend, this is a great way to do so without spending a nickel. All of the games listed below are FREE to play with most of them remaining as such through Monday, August 10. Some titles are available on both Xbox and PC but the dates of availability are slightly different on select titles, all of which is denoted in the list below:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (Console) – Multiplayer Only, August 7 – 10

Gears 5 (Console and PC)

Black Desert (Console)

Dragon Ball FighterZ (Console)

Monster Hunter World (Console)

Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited (Console)

Borderlands 3 (Console) – August 6 – 9

Subnautica (Console and PC)

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (Console)

Ark: Survival Evolved (Console and PC)

You can browse through each of the games included in the unlocked games event right here and get additional details on the FREE Xbox multiplayer weekend via Xbox Wire.

Six of the 10 games on offer here are part of the Xbox Game Pass service — Microsoft is likely trying to push subscription adoption by offering up some of FREE trials on titles from its streaming library here. You can read all about the value that comes with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in our latest feature and be sure to check out all of the new Xbox Series X games right here.

More details from Microsoft:

This weekend, everyone plays! Anybody can enjoy free access to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer, Borderlands 3, DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ, and Black Desert on their consoles this weekend. Plus, on PC or console, enjoy free access to Gears 5, Subnautica, or ARK: Survival Evolved. Your friends don’t have Xbox Live Gold? Not a problem, this weekend everyone can play multiplayer and battle it out online. Your friends don’t have Xbox Game Pass? This weekend everyone gets a taste of Xbox Game Pass with Monster Hunter World, ARK: Survival Evolved, Gears 5, Elder Scrolls Online, Subnautica, and Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, that are free to play.

