Put a Ninja Warrior course in the yard from $28 at Amazon (Up to 55% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, DDRPL (97% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is now offering 55% off flybold Slackline and Ninja obstacle kits. You can now score the flybold Ninja Obstacle Course Line Kit for $72.24 shipped. Regularly between $90 and as much as $200 or more, today’s offer is a new 2020 low and the best price we can find. If you ever wanted to build your own Ninja Warrior-style obstacle course, today’s deals are worth a much closer look. This kit can be set up in “just 8-minutes” and includes a 40-foot slackline, a twin gear ratchet, 13 adjustable safety strap buckles, tree protectors, and a series of different obstacles like fist holds, monkey bars, four gymnastic rings, and a bag to carry it all in. Rated 4+ stars from over 150 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

If the Obstacle Line Kit above is a bit overkill for your fledgling Ninja Warrior course, there are some smaller, more affordable kits on sale today. Starting from just $28 and at as much as 66% off, you’ll find a pair of more compact and highly-rated flybold slackline kits right here. You won’t get as much gear here overall, but they are a great way to kick things off.

You might want to consider scoring some heavy-duty, or at least athletic footwear before you ruin your casual shoes or your ankles on the new Ninja Warrior course in your backyard. Fortunately we have loads of deals for you including Joe’s New Balance offers from $30, plenty of brands on sale at Eastbay, and Merrell’s Semi-Annual Sale with up to 50% off hiking shoes, apparel, and more. You’ll also want to check out our picks for the best hiking shoes for men under $60 while you’re at it.

More on the flybold Ninja Obstacle Course Line Kit:

40 Feet SLACKLINE, Twin gear RATCHET, TREE PROTECTORS worth $15, 8 OBSTACLES includes 4 Gymnastic rings, 2 Fist holds, 2 Monkey bars with 13 Safety strap buckles, Non-Woven CARRY BAG, Instruction manual, Gift box. Phew! Prolong your course with longer 40 FT LINE (safely carries 300 lbs). Fasten the line ease and safe with TWIN GEAR RATCHET (Better pulling strength). Protect your line and trees from abrasion with extra wide TREE PROTECTORS (5 feet). 8 obstacles and 13 strap buckles include 3 EXTRA strap buckles to add on more obstacles as you need!

