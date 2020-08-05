Joe’s New Balance offers select shoes from $30 and $10 off apparel orders

- Aug. 5th 2020 11:47 am ET

0

Joe’s New Balance Select Sale offers shoes from just $30. Plus, spend $40 on apparel and save $10 with promo code AUG10 at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick for men is the 880v9 Running Shoes. These shoes are perfect for your end of summer workouts and they’re currently on sale for $70. To compare, they were originally priced at $125. These lightweight shoes are made of mesh to help keep you cool when your workouts warm up. They’re also cushioned for added comfort and it helps give you a springy step. Plus, you can choose from three color options. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Merrell Semi-Annual Sale that’s taking up to 50% off popular styles.

