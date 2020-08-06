Regalo’s 2-in-1 Baby/Pet Safety Gate is down to $25 for today only (Reg. $32)

Today only, Woot is offering the Regalo 2-in-1 Extra Wide Baby and Pet Safety Gate for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $32 at Amazon where it has never gone for less than $29.50, today’s offer is 22% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. If you have some furry companions or toddlers to keep in check, this might be the solution for you. The adjustable, all-steel gate stretches from between 24- and 40.5-inches wide, making it a great option for blocking off the hallway or stairs. Along with a safety lock and hinge system so adults can get by with ease, it also includes the hardware mounting kit so you’re ready to go on day one. Rated 4+ stars from over 730 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great alternative to today’s lead deal is the Toddleroo by North States. This baby gate sells for just $15 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings from over 1,800 Amazon customers. It is made of sustainable hardwood and is roughly the same size (26.5- by 42-inches wide) as today’s lead deal.

Now that you got the young one in place, let’s outfit the little monster with some fresh new Disney gear. The official online storefront is currently offering up to 50% off apparel, footwear, and accessories. You’ll also want to swing by this morning’s Gold Box doll and action figure sale as well as your roundup of the best subscription boxes for kids.

More on Regalo 2-in-1 Baby and Pet Safety Gate:

An essential tool in childproofing your home, the Regalo Baby Gate is a sturdy, convenient gate to protect your mobile child from the dangers of stairs and more. Boasting an all-steel construction, it was built with durability and strength in mind. This attractive safety gate is adjustable to accommodate openings between 24″-40.5″. With a simple rotating latch, the gate swings open, making it easy to pass through. The hardware mounts are included, to secure the gate to the wall or banister.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

