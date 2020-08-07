Slash 33% off LEGO’s Technic 4X4 X-treme Off-Roader at $167, more from $13

- Aug. 7th 2020 2:29 pm ET

0

Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Technic 4X4 X-treme Off-Roader for $166.99 shipped when code LC4X4 has been applied at checkout. Down from its $250 going rate that you’ll find at Amazon and direct from LEGO, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, beats our previous mention by $43, and marks a new all-time low. This 958-piece creation stacks up to over 12-inches long and 7-inches high. Alongside massive rubber ties that really nail the off-road look, there’s also a unique orange color scheme, working high-rise independent suspension, and more. LEGO rounds out this kit with built-in iPhone support thanks to the Powered UP hub, which allows you to control this kit like an RC car. Head below for more LEGO deals.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

This morning we got a look at the upcoming LEGO Iron Man Armory, which packs new minifigures and more. Earlier in the week, we went hands-on with the new Baby Yoda and Mandalorian BrickHeadz that you won’t want to miss. And you’ll find even more LEGO deals right here from $12.

LEGO Technic 4X4 X-treme Off-Roader features:

This 4×4 app-controlled truck is powered by an advanced Smart Hub with 3 motors and operated via the LEGO TECHNIC CONTROL+ app, which delivers super-precise movement and functionality for a highly immersive play experience.

Best LEGO Deals

Zavvi

