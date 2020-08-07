Go truly wireless with Sony’s high-end earbuds at new Amazon low of $170

Amazon offers the Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds for $169.99 shipped. That’s down $60 from the regular going rate, $10 under our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. Sony’s wireless earbuds arrived with all of the features you’d want in an Apple AirPods competitor. That includes up to 24-hours of use on a full charge and 90-minutes worth of playback after just a few minutes. Active noise cancellation and more led us to call them “the new champs” of this category. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you want to go with a truly budget option, consider the Anker Curve Bluetooth Earbuds for $27. You’ll ditch some of the best Sony features like active noise cancellation, but if you just need a pair for the gym, this is certainly an option to consider.

Those looking to save further will want to check out yesterday’s notable Sony over-ear headphone deal, which delivered one of the best prices yet. Sony is also out with a new pair of its higher-end wireless headphones, which arrive as a welcome upgrade to the previous-generation. Catch all the details right here.

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds feature:

Industry-leading noise canceling with HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e

24bit Audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality

Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90min of play time)

