Go truly wireless with Sony’s high-end earbuds at new Amazon low of $170

Amazon offers the Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds for $169.99 shipped. That’s down $60 from the regular going rate, $10 under our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low. Sony’s wireless earbuds arrived with all of the features you’d want in an Apple AirPods competitor. That includes up to 24-hours of use on a full charge and 90-minutes worth of playback after just a few minutes. Active noise cancellation and more led us to call them “the new champs” of this category. Rated 4/5 stars.
If you want to go with a truly budget option, consider the Anker Curve Bluetooth Earbuds for $27. You’ll ditch some of the best Sony features like active noise cancellation, but if you just need a pair for the gym, this is certainly an option to consider.
Those looking to save further will want to check out yesterday’s notable Sony over-ear headphone deal, which delivered one of the best prices yet. Sony is also out with a new pair of its higher-end wireless headphones, which arrive as a welcome upgrade to the previous-generation. Catch all the details right here.
Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds feature:
- Industry-leading noise canceling with HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e
- 24bit Audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality
- Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90min of play time)
