Sony’s Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones drop to $78 (Save 40%), more from $18

Amazon is currently offering the Sony WHXB700 Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones for $78 shipped in black or blue styles. Also at B&H for the same price. Down from the usual $130 price tag, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount and matches the all-time low. Sony’s Extra Bass headphones delivers dual 30mm drivers with a sleek design with onboard playback controls as well as built-in access to Alexa and Google Assistant. Alongside 30-hours of playback on a single charge, plugging in for just 10-minutes equates to 90-minutes of listening when you’re short for time. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 630 customers. Head below for more from $18.

Also on sale today, Amazon offers the Sony WI-C600N Wireless ANC Earbuds for $98. Typically fetching $150, that’s 38% off the going rate and matching the best price to date. Equipped with noise cancellation, these earbuds pack 6.5-hours of playback per charge alongside a behind-the-neck design. Rated 4+ stars from 50% of customers.

Or if you’re looking for a dedicated pair of workout earbuds, Amazon has the Sony WI-C310 Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $18. Down from $38, here you’ll save 52% while bringing the price down to an all-time low tracked only once before. This pair of earbuds sports 18-hours of battery life as well as USB-C charging and lightweight design that won’t take up any space in your bag. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 890 customers.

Sony Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones features:

Pump up the volume with these Sony wireless on-ear headphones. Advanced drivers produce clear high-fidelity audio, while the EXTRA BASS feature helps you feel the beat by enhancing low-end frequencies. A 30-hour battery life keeps the music coming. With a lightweight construction and soft swiveling earcups, these Sony wireless on-ear headphones keep you comfortable while you listen.

