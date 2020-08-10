Agent A puzzle in disguise for iOS and Android now on sale at $2 (Reg. $6)

Ready your shoe phone, Agent A puzzle in disguise is seeing some solid price drops on iOS and Android today. Essentially a secret agent-themed escape room puzzler, players must make use of a series of retro-style gadgets to “infiltrate enemy spy Ruby La Rouge’s secret hideaway.” Regularly $6, you can now download this one to your iOS or Android game library for just $1.99 right now. Combined, both versions carry a 4+ star rating from well over 55,000 secret agents. Head below for additional details.

Agent A puzzle in disguise is a point and click adventure-puzzle experience. Making use of “retro futuristic contraptions, hidden objects, gadgets and clever logic based puzzles,” players must make their way through a secret base in order to thwart Ruby La Rouge’s nefarious plans. It contains 35 unique environments, 100 inventory-based puzzles, 50 puzzle screens, and more.

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $2 (Reg. $6)

Android: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $2 (Reg. $6)

Are your secret agent skills on point? Find out as you assume the role of Agent A in this award winning indie point & click adventure full of retro futuristic contraptions, hidden objects, gadgets and clever logic based puzzles. But do be warned… Ruby La Rouge is no spy to be taken lightly! Explore a labyrinth of perplexing puzzles in this quirky game of cat and mouse that’ll have you wondering whether you’re the cat… or the mouse!!

