Score a new 20-ounce Prepworks Measuring Cup at the Amazon low: $3 (Reg. $6+)

Amazon is now offering the Progressive Prepworks Measuring Cup for $2.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $6 and as much as $10 at Amazon, today’s offer is a new all-time low on the 2.5-cup model and the best price we can find. It is currently listed at over $5.50 via Walmart. Ideal for just about all cooking preparations, this model sports a classic pouring spout and a graduated handle. Featuring both standard and metric measurements, the dishwasher-safe measuring cup has a 20-ounce (or 2.5-cup) capacity to go alongside its 4+ star rating from over 5,500 Amazon customers. More details below.
At under $3 Prime shipped, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable measuring cup for less at Amazon, or anywhere really. There are some no-name plastic models with very little or no reviews out there for less, but it’s hard to recommend those over today’s $3 Prepworks. Just for comparison sake, a Pyrex measuring cup at half the size of today’s lead deal sells for $10 at Amazon right now.
We are also tracking the hammered copper Gotham cookware set down at $120, plus a number of new kitchenware price drops right here. Those include waffle makers, Instant Pot cookers, and more.
More on Progressive Prepworks Measuring Cup:
- This Prepworks by Progressive measuring cup has graduated markings on the Clear cup to make it easier to measure liquids more accurately
- Pour confidently with the classic spout and easy grip handle
- This cup measures up to 2. 5 cups, 20 oz. Or 600 ml
- It also has both standard and metric measurements
- This item is dishwasher safe for easy clean up
