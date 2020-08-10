Score a new 20-ounce Prepworks Measuring Cup at the Amazon low: $3 (Reg. $6+)

Amazon is now offering the Progressive Prepworks Measuring Cup for $2.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $6 and as much as $10 at Amazon, today’s offer is a new all-time low on the 2.5-cup model and the best price we can find. It is currently listed at over $5.50 via Walmart. Ideal for just about all cooking preparations, this model sports a classic pouring spout and a graduated handle. Featuring both standard and metric measurements, the dishwasher-safe measuring cup has a 20-ounce (or 2.5-cup) capacity to go alongside its 4+ star rating from over 5,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

At under $3 Prime shipped, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable measuring cup for less at Amazon, or anywhere really. There are some no-name plastic models with very little or no reviews out there for less, but it’s hard to recommend those over today’s $3 Prepworks. Just for comparison sake, a Pyrex measuring cup at half the size of today’s lead deal sells for $10 at Amazon right now.

We are also tracking the hammered copper Gotham cookware set down at $120, plus a number of new kitchenware price drops right here. Those include waffle makers, Instant Pot cookers, and more.

More on Progressive Prepworks Measuring Cup:

This Prepworks by Progressive measuring cup has graduated markings on the Clear cup to make it easier to measure liquids more accurately

Pour confidently with the classic spout and easy grip handle

This cup measures up to 2. 5 cups, 20 oz. Or 600 ml

It also has both standard and metric measurements

This item is dishwasher safe for easy clean up

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!