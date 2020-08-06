Rarely discounted colorful Instant Pot Multi Cookers now at $80 (20% off)

Amazon is now offering the Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Multi Cookers for $79.99 shipped in red, teal, and white. The colorful models have been selling in the $100 range for almost all of this year and are now at new 2020 Amazon all-time lows. Instant Pot refreshed its 6-quart lineup with three new options about a year ago so purchasers weren’t stuck with just the basic black and stainless steel option. While the standard model sells for $79 right now and has certainly gone for less, today’s offers are a great chance to scoop up the colorful models at 20% off. Along with the 6-quart capacity, they combine seven small kitchen appliances into one including a “pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker, and warmer.” Rated 4+ stars from over 3,100 Amazon customers with another 83,000 customers vouching for the standard model. More details below.

If you don’t need all 6-quarts of capacity found on our lead deal, consider the Instant Pot Duo Mini 3-quart model instead. Coming in at $60 on Amazon and carrying the same stellar ratings, this one provides much of the same feature set in a more compact footprint.

While we are talking kitchen deals, we are still tracking huge price drops on the popular Anova Sous Vide precision cookers at as much as 50% off. You’ll also want to browse through our home goods deal hub for even more including Cuisinart’s 2-quart stovetop kettle and the rare offers found in the ongoing Le Creuset summer savings event.

More on Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Multi Cookers:

Most popular size: serves up to 6 people and perfect for everyday meals.

Replaces up to 7 Appliances: combines 7 kitchen Appliances in 1 to save you space, including: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker, and warmer.

Consistently great results: monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time, and adjusts heating intensity and duration to achieve your desired results every time.When opening the lid, the inner pot may adhere to the lid. This is caused by vacuum due to cooling. To release the vacuum, move the stream release handle to the Venting position

