Jabra’s workout-ready Elite 75t Earbuds return to Amazon low at $180 ($30 off)

Amazon is currently offering the Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Earbuds for $149.99 shipped. Typically selling for $180, today’s offer is good for a $30 discount, matches our previous mention for the all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen these earbuds on sale. Centered around a true wireless design, Jabra’s Elite 75t come backed by 7.5-hours of playback which jumps up to 28 with the charging case. Four integrated microphones allow you to summon Alexa, Siri, or Assistant and there’s also a USB-C charging port. An IPX5 water-resistant rating rounds out the notable features, ensuring these earbuds can keep up with workouts and the like. Over 2,800 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. and you can get a closer look in our announcement coverage. Then hit the jump for more.

Save even more when you opt for the previous-generation Jabra Elite 65T earbuds at $100. You’ll still bring home the true wireless design of the lead deal, but with nearly half the overall battery life and lower-end sound quality. This pair comes backed by a 3.9/5 star rating from over 10,600 customers.

Or if noise cancellation is a must-have feature, over the weekend we spotted a $150 discount on Sennheiser’s PXC 550-II ANC Headphones, which is still live right now. Dropping to a new Amazon all-time low, the price is now down to $200. Find even more in our headphones guide, as well.

Jabra Elite 75t True Wireless Earbuds features:

Create a secure fit while listening to music with these titanium black Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds. The in-ear design with three different-sized eartips adds versatile comfort for all-day use, while the rechargeable battery offers up to 7.5 hours of use when fully charged. These Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds have a 33-foot Bluetooth range, letting you move around freely without breaking the connection.

