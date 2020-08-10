Leaked images and retail documentation for the new Xbox Series X controller have now all but confirmed the existence and upcoming announcement for Xbox Series S. Rumors and leaks have been pointing at an upcoming reveal of a second, less powerful and more affordable Series S Xbox console for a while now. If the recently leaked images are indeed real, and we have no reason to doubt the sources here, we are getting our first look at the all-white Xbox Series X controller as well as what is essentially confirmation of the upcoming Series S Xbox. Head below for all the details.

White Xbox Series X controller:

The Verge recently got its hands on images of Microsoft’s new Xbox Series X controller in white — a colorway we have yet to see officially. Following that, reports suggested a Twitter user managed to purchase one via a resale site that The Verge has since confirmed as being genuine.

Not only are we potentially getting our first look at the white Xbox Series X controller, it’s the gamepad’s packaging that carries the most interesting piece of information here. The packaging on the controller via the resale site actually states its compatibility with both Series X and Xbox Series S, essentially confirming the existence and upcoming reveal of the once-fabled project Lockhart machine.

After documentation and early Series X developer units suggested a second Series S console (known as “project Lockhart”) was on the way, we detailed everything known about the likely upcoming console. While it looks as though it will pack a similar CPU unit as the Series X, it could be taking a hit in the RAM and GPU departments — likely yielding something closer to 1080p/1440p by comparison to Series X’s 4K/8K targets.

Reports suggest the seemingly imminent announcement of Xbox Series S (and likely the new white Xbox Series X controller) is coming sometime this month. While we can’t 100% confirm most of these details, just about everything lines up with reputable sources, leading us to believe most of it will probably be set in stone before the month is up.

9to5Toys’ Take:

With Sony’s new all-digital PlayStation 5 already out in the open, it’s only a matter of time before Microsoft unleashes its more affordable next-generation gaming machine. While the specs have some gamers wanting more, the pricing disparity between the Series S and flagship Series X will most likely put things back into perspective here. Let’s just be thankful Microsoft is sticking to a platform universal controller system again and not forcing us to buy separate gamepads next generation.

