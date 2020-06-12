It looks like we are getting a pair of new consoles this holiday season from Sony, with a standard edition and the new PlayStation 5 Digital Edition slated for release. In case you missed it somehow, late yesterday afternoon Sony hosted the very first game showcase for the upcoming PlayStation 5, and in a surprising twist at the tail end of the presentation, finally gave us our first look at the console along with a host of new peripherals, and a gigantic list of games. Head below for more details on the new digital PS5 and the upcoming slate of new accessories.

Sony made headlines last night after what could only be described as an incredibly impressive showcase of upcoming PlayStation 5 games. It’s going to be quite a busy holiday season and beyond with the new Spider-Man Miles Morales likely releasing as a launch title, Arkane’s new Deathloop, and Gearbox’s Godfall all scheduled to launch in 2020, never mind the rest of the PS4 lineup with The Last of Us II.

However, Sony decided it was finally time to show off the new PlayStation 5 console itself. After already getting a good idea of what it could look like when we saw the DualSense controller, most people were still quite surprised by the futuristic approach and mostly white colorway. Well, I for one, think Microsoft has already won the fashion contest here, Sony certainly impressed us with the games lineup.

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition:

Another thing that was particularly surprising was the announcement of two PlayStation 5 consoles. One is the standard Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive equipped box you were already expecting, and the other is an all-digital machine, not unlike the disc-less digital Xbox One S. While I guess we should have all expected something like this considering the way the industry has been going, this is sort of an unheard of move by Sony. In fact, this is the very first all-digital machine it has ever shipped to start a new generation of gaming.

According to Sony, both consoles will be available at launch and are essentially identical outside of the the overall design:

The PS5 gameplay experience will be the same, so the choice is all yours. While there are some slight differences in the look of each model, for the overall design, we wanted to deliver a console that’s bold, stunning, and unlike any previous generation of PlayStation.

The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition sports a more sleek design because it doesn’t have to cram the Blu-ray drive in there. On the standard edition the inclusion of the disc system makes for a sort of odd looking protrusion along the top/side of the machine.

PlayStation 5 accessories and peripherals:

On top of the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, Sony also released some light details on a slate of upcoming PlayStation 5 accessories and peripherals. Again, we already had a good idea what the new controller would look like, but now it’s time to take a look at what the extras consist of. As of right now, we know the new DualSense is getting its own first-party dual controller charger that perfectly matched the design of the console, as well as a new camera, a media remote, and a new wireless headset with 3D audio support — something we learned was quite important to system architect Mark Cerny during development:

PULSE 3D wireless headset – offering 3D audio support and dual noise-cancelling microphones;

HD Camera – featuring dual 1080p lenses for gamers to broadcast themselves along with their epic gameplay moments;

Media Remote – a remote control with built-in microphone to navigate movies and streaming services with ease; and

DualSense Charging Station – for convenient charging of two DualSense Wireless Controllers.

You can get a closer look of each in the official hardware reveal trailer right here.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While it might be surprising to see Sony launch a new digital machine for some, at this point it doesn’t really have much of a choice. There are millions of gamers that would prefer to store their libraries digitally and hopefully this means they’ll be able to get their hands on a PlayStation 5 for less. Sony still hasn’t given us a price for its upcoming machine or the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, although previous analysis pointed at a $470+ price tag. Hopefully with the introduction of a disc-less model, the price of entry on PS5 will be lower than originally expected.

On the peripherals side of things, there was oddly not much talk about them in the presentation, or afterwards in Sony’s wrap-up. If I had to guess, I’d say none of it will actually come with the console, much like the current generation setup. Although it does stand to argue that the Sony 3D audio headset might be a little bit more value come next generation considering how much attention it has paid to it during the PS5 development phase.

Here are all of the game reveals from yesterday’s event (now updated will full resolution trailers), one of the best prices of the year on PS Plus, and everything you need to know to lock-in your PlayStation 5 pre-order.

