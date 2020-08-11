Green Toys Wagon now down to $16 Prime shipped at Amazon (35% off)

Amazon is now offering the Green Toys Wagon Outdoor Toy for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the on-page coupon to redeem the special price. Regularly between $20 and $25, today’s offer is more than 35% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. Made in the USA from 100% recycled material, much like the rest of the popular Green Toys line, this is an environmentally-conscious purchase and loads of fun for the kids at the same time. Designed to encourage motor skill development and imaginative play, there are no metal axles or external coatings that could harm the little ones here. Rated 4+ stars from over 540 Amazon customers. Head below for more.

If the wagon toy isn’t working for you, check out some of the bath-ready options from Green Toys. The brand’s My First Tugboat comes in at around $13.50 and carries stellar ratings. This dishwasher-safe bath toy is a cinch to clean and is “designed for young sailors who are keen to learn something more about the sailing activities.”

If you have some bigger kids to take care of, jump over to our latest LEGO building kit roundup for deals from $12. For some educational STEAM action, check out our review of the new LEGO Droid Commander set, the new Kano second-generation coding PC, or iRobot Root rt0.

The Green Toys Wagon is sturdy and durable, and features a 100% cotton rope handle that easily tucks inside for convenient, safe storage. Made in the USA from 100% recycled plastic with no BPA, phthalates, or PVC. With chunky tires and a low-set bed, the Wagon is the just the right size for little ones to haul around their most prized possessions, both indoors and outside. Perfect for the beach, backyard, playroom or classroom.

