We are now ready to gather all of Tuesday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. While we still have a batch of hilarious Goat Simulator games on sale below, you’ll also find the highly-rated Agent A puzzle in disguise still down at just $2 right here. That’s on top of the latest BundleHunt promotion and all of today’s fresh new price drops. Speaking of which, we now have deals on titles like Sally’s Law, Siege of Dragonspear, Heroes of Loot 2, Photo Eraser, Percolator, and more. Hit the jump for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Percolator: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Arcade Watch Games: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Live+: Photo Converter: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: CyberGhost Private Browser: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Sally’s Law: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Next Up – A Podcast Alarm: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Siege of Dragonspear: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Heroes of Loot 2: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Photo Eraser: FREE (Reg. $2)

Today’s best game deals: Mario + Rabbids $20, DOOM Eternal $30, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Remote Drive for Mac – Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Metadata: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Remote NumPad & KeyPad Pro: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Seeds Pro – Minecraft Edition: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: FRACTER: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator GoatZ: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator Waste of Space: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator PAYDAY: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Goat Simulator MMO Simulator: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Controlax Pro:Computer Control: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $2 (Reg. $6)

More on Sally’s Law :

Sally’s Law An award-winning 2016 indie game! Sally is making her way to her childhood home in order to see her critically-ill father. So unfolds the journey of Sally, the girl for whom nothing can stand in her way. A journey teeming with unbelievably-good fortune. Could Sally’s luck be a mere coincidence? Roll and jump throughout the journey home, revealing Sally and Father’s past. Sally’s Law is the opposite of Murphy’s Law. Consider a particularly lucky moment of your life when everything fell into place, that is Sally’s Law! It is that very notion of supernaturally good fortune – as though guided by some invisible force – upon which Sally’s Law the Game was designed.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!