Today’s best game deals: Mario + Rabbids $20, DOOM Eternal $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering physical copies of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $60 on the eShop and Best Buy, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. Combining the Mushroom Kingdom with the wacky world of the Rabbids, this one features turn-based battles akin to something like XCOM, just in a much brighter and whimsical package. Head below for the rest of today’s offers including Forza Horizon 3, NHL 20, Nioh 2, DOOM Eternal, Hasbro Game Night, Aladdin and The Lion King, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and plenty of digital deals.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

