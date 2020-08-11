Today’s best game deals: Mario + Rabbids $20, DOOM Eternal $30, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering physical copies of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for Nintendo Switch at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $60 on the eShop and Best Buy, today’s offer is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. Combining the Mushroom Kingdom with the wacky world of the Rabbids, this one features turn-based battles akin to something like XCOM, just in a much brighter and whimsical package. Head below for the rest of today’s offers including Forza Horizon 3, NHL 20, Nioh 2, DOOM Eternal, Hasbro Game Night, Aladdin and The Lion King, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and plenty of digital deals.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New eShop digital game sale starting from $2.50
- Phase 2 PSN Summer Sale: 450 PS4 games from $2
- Xbox Summer Spotlight Game sale…
- Xbox Series X showcase: Halo Infinite, much more
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership $32 (Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Forza Horizon 3 $10 (Reg. $30)
- Or Ultimate Edition $21 (Reg. $70)
- NHL 20 Standard Edition $10 (Reg. $30)
- DOOM Eternal $30 (Reg. $60)
- Hasbro Game Night Nintendo Switch $15 (Reg. $40)
- Aladdin and The Lion King $18 (Reg. $30)
- Fallout 76: Wastelanders $10 (Reg. $15+)
- Trials of Mana $31 (Reg. $42)
- Rage 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- My Time At Portia $13 (Reg. $30)
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete $15 (Reg. $20)
- Death Stranding $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Amazon up to 25% off video games from $16
- Nioh 2 Special Edition $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath $30 (Reg. $50)
- Plus Kombat Pack
- Dishonored Complete Collection $18 (Reg. $60)
- MediEvil $20 (Reg. $30)
- Dreams $20 (Reg. $20)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $39 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Mania $10 (Reg. $20)
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $60)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 from $19 (Reg. up to $30)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $40 (Reg. $60)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $33 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 3 $43 (Reg. $60)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $12 (Reg. $30)
- DOOM (1993) Switch $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM II (Classic) Switch $2.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM III Switch $5 (Reg. $10)
- DOOM Slayers Collection $13.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Wolfenstein II New Colossus $12 (Reg. $40)
- Also matched on PS4
- XCOM 2 Collection Switch $39 (Reg. $50)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD $21 (Reg. $40)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta and Vanquish Bundle $30 (Reg. $40)
- Streets of Rage 4 Switch $34 (Reg. $40)
- Destroy All Humans! $34 (Reg. $40)
- Pokkén Tournament DX $42 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $35 (Reg. $40)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Hitman 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered $34 (Reg. $40)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Academy $12 (Reg. $20)
- Yakuza Kiwami $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $30 (Reg. $50)
- The Evil Within 2 from $10 (Reg. $20)
- Super Bomberman R $17 (Reg. $22+)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
Leaked images show white Xbox Series X controller + confirms Series S
Apex Legends Season 6 lands August 18 with new legend, weapon, more
Pikmin 3 Deluxe lands on Nintendo Switch with added missions and more
Logitech G intros ‘ultra realistic’ TRUEFORCE racing wheel for next-gen gaming
Alto’s Adventure and Odyssey launch on Switch, PS4, and PC with new collection
PowerA unveils new MOGA XP5-X Plus Android and Project xCloud Controller
Sony unveils PS5-compatibility details for DualShock 4, PS VR gear, and more
August PlayStation Plus FREE games include Modern Warfare 2 Campaign
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!