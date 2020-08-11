Swap out your Apple Watch band for these nylon options from $5 Prime shipped

- Aug. 11th 2020 10:44 am ET

From $5
0

Cokier Store (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its Nylon Sport Apple Watch Bands in various colors and sizes from $5.09 Prime shipped. Regularly $9, today’s deal marks a new all-time low and beats our previous mention by $1. Notable features here include a nylon sport band design that’s a fraction of the cost of Apple’s first-party options. You can count on a wide range of different colors on sale as part of today’s price drops. With an adjustable design and compatibility with every Apple Watch on the market, it’s a great way to add some additional style to your wrist without breaking the bank. Rated 4.5/5 stars by nearly 1,000 Amazon reviewers.

Today’s $5 price tag is about as good as it gets when looking at third-party Apple Watch bands available on the market today. Our roundup of the best alternatives also has top picks from $5 across a number of different styles. You can check out all our favorite third-party options right here.

Prefer a standard silicone sport band? Perhaps a stainless steel loop? You’re in luck. Yesterday’s batch of third-party Watch bands features deals on both styles, which you can check out right here. You also might want to check out this new Nike-style Pride band that was announced and is available now for $9. This special launch pricing is expected to hang around for a few more days.

Cokier Nylon Apple Watch Sport Bands feature:

All the Sport Nylon are doing a strict quality testing, Durable and soft across your wrist, improves airflow and comfort. You feel comfortable no matter how long with it. Made of high quality material, The double-layer weave has dense loops on the skin side that provide soft cushioning while allowing moisture to escape.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $5
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Apple Watch

Apple Watch

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp