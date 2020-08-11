Swap out your Apple Watch band for these nylon options from $5 Prime shipped

Cokier Store (98% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its Nylon Sport Apple Watch Bands in various colors and sizes from $5.09 Prime shipped. Regularly $9, today’s deal marks a new all-time low and beats our previous mention by $1. Notable features here include a nylon sport band design that’s a fraction of the cost of Apple’s first-party options. You can count on a wide range of different colors on sale as part of today’s price drops. With an adjustable design and compatibility with every Apple Watch on the market, it’s a great way to add some additional style to your wrist without breaking the bank. Rated 4.5/5 stars by nearly 1,000 Amazon reviewers.

Today’s $5 price tag is about as good as it gets when looking at third-party Apple Watch bands available on the market today. Our roundup of the best alternatives also has top picks from $5 across a number of different styles. You can check out all our favorite third-party options right here.

Prefer a standard silicone sport band? Perhaps a stainless steel loop? You’re in luck. Yesterday’s batch of third-party Watch bands features deals on both styles, which you can check out right here. You also might want to check out this new Nike-style Pride band that was announced and is available now for $9. This special launch pricing is expected to hang around for a few more days.

Cokier Nylon Apple Watch Sport Bands feature:

All the Sport Nylon are doing a strict quality testing, Durable and soft across your wrist, improves airflow and comfort. You feel comfortable no matter how long with it. Made of high quality material, The double-layer weave has dense loops on the skin side that provide soft cushioning while allowing moisture to escape.

