OnePlus 7 Pro drops to new all-time low at $450 following $249 discount

Today only, Woot is currently offering the GSM unlocked OnePlus 7 Pro 256GB Android Smartphone for $449.99 Prime shipped in nebula blue. Delivery will run you an additional $6 otherwise. Typically fetching $699, today’s offer is $99 under our previous mention, as well as the sale price direct from OnePlus, and marks a new all-time low. Equipped with a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display, OnePlus 7 Pro boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and curved edge to edge form-factor. Around back, you’ll find a triple camera array which is centered around a 48MP main camera and then supplemented by an ultra wide angle lens and 3x optical zoom. Other notable features include Warp Charge which replenishes the battery in just 20-minutes, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 200 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review where we said it was “the redefining of premium smartphones.” Head below for more.

Make the most of your savings by picking up the Spigen Tough Armor Case for $15 at Amazon. This cover is comprised of TPU and Polycarbonate to help defend against drops and scratches. There’s also a built-in kickstand, which will really let you take advantage of the OnePlus 7 Pro’s high-end display.

For something even more affordable, we’re tracking a selection of Motorola Android handsets starting at $100 right here. That includes a new all-time low on the One Zoom at $320, or $130 off the going rate. That’s on top of this Samsung Galaxy Tab A bundle at $180 and all of the best apps and games live right now.

OnePlus 7 Pro features:

The 6.67 inch Fluid AMOLED display on the OnePlus 7 Pro is our most advanced screen ever. Experience unrivalled smoothness and clarity with a 90 Hz refresh rate and QHD+ resolution. Capture life in brand-new ways with a 48 MP main camera, ultra wide angle lens and 3x optical zoom. Combined with smart scene recognition and new Nightscape 2.0 technology, the OnePlus 7 Pro is your personal photo studio.

