Sony’s popular ANC wireless headphones hit Amazon all-time low of $248

- Aug. 11th 2020 6:53 am ET

$248
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers the Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $248. Free shipping is available for all. As a comparison, these headphones typically sell for $350 before dropping to $278 recently. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Sony’s high-end wireless headphones deliver best-in-class ANC, up to 30-hours of playback and support for LDAC, aptX HD, aptX, and AAC wireless codecs. Tap controls offer access to Google Assistant, playback and more. We called them “the new ANC king” in our hands-on review and rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save further and still enjoy active noise cancellation with COWIN’s E7 wireless headphones. These are a #1 best-seller at Amazon with up to 30-hours of battery life and 40mm drivers. Of course, you’ll miss out on Sony’s sleek design and best-in-class active noise cancellation, but the price difference is tough to beat. Learn more here.

In case you missed it, Sony just recently introduced a follow-up to the beloved WH1000XM3. The latest rendition delivers improved ANC and a competitive price tag to boot.

Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Headphones feature:

  • Wireless Bluetooth & NFC Tap Technology
  • Built-In Rechargeable Battery
  • Up to 30 Hours of Playback with BT+ANC
  • LDAC, aptX HD, aptX, AAC Wireless Codecs
  • Foldable Design with Swivel Earcups
  • Active & Automatic Noise-Canceling
  • Tap Controls for Audio & Calls
  • Comfortable & Lightweight Design
  • Includes Stereo Connector Cable

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$248
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at 9to5Toys come from mainstream retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Rakuten.
Sony

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp