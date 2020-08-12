Amazon 1-day kids’ toy sale from $3: WowWee, L.O.L. Surprise!, Disney, more

- Aug. 12th 2020 8:21 am ET

Get this deal
36% off From $3
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 36% off dolls and accessories for the kids. Everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with just about everything carrying a solid 4+ star rating. A perfect time to score some toys to keep the kids busy or scratch some birthday gifts off of your list, there are a couple pages worth of toy discounts to browse through here. The deals start from just $3 and include everything from plush Disney characters and Fingerlings to Capsule Chix sets, L.O.L. Surprise! gear, and much more. Head below for some of our top picks.

Amazon Kids’ Toy Sale:

You’ll also want to check out this deal we spotted on the Green Toys Wagon at 35% off but we also have some great LEGO building kit deals from $12 for the bigger kids. On the STEAM side of things, check out our review on the new Star Wars Droid Commander set and the Kano second-generation coding PC.

More on the Pinkfong Baby Shark Song Doll:

  • Produced by WowWee for Pinkfong, official creator of the global hit song Baby Shark!
  • Squeeze the tummy to hear 4 verses of the Baby Shark song (English version)!
  • Super soft plush makes this shark your new cuddle buddy!
  • Collect all 3 of your favorite characters!
  • Long-life replaceable batteries included

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
36% off From $3
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Toys & Hobbies

Toys & Hobbies
Disney WowWee

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard