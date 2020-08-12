Amazon 1-day kids’ toy sale from $3: WowWee, L.O.L. Surprise!, Disney, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 36% off dolls and accessories for the kids. Everything in today’s sale ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with just about everything carrying a solid 4+ star rating. A perfect time to score some toys to keep the kids busy or scratch some birthday gifts off of your list, there are a couple pages worth of toy discounts to browse through here. The deals start from just $3 and include everything from plush Disney characters and Fingerlings to Capsule Chix sets, L.O.L. Surprise! gear, and much more. Head below for some of our top picks.

Amazon Kids’ Toy Sale:

You’ll also want to check out this deal we spotted on the Green Toys Wagon at 35% off but we also have some great LEGO building kit deals from $12 for the bigger kids. On the STEAM side of things, check out our review on the new Star Wars Droid Commander set and the Kano second-generation coding PC.

More on the Pinkfong Baby Shark Song Doll:

Produced by WowWee for Pinkfong, official creator of the global hit song Baby Shark!

Squeeze the tummy to hear 4 verses of the Baby Shark song (English version)!

Super soft plush makes this shark your new cuddle buddy!

Collect all 3 of your favorite characters!

Long-life replaceable batteries included

