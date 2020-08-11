MyProtein up to 45% off sitewide: Pre-Workout $50 off, Impact Whey, more

MyProtein is now offering two 30-serving containers of its Pre-Workout formula for $30 shipped. Available in various flavors, head over to this landing page and add any two containers to your cart to redeem the special price. Regularly $40 each, today’s deal saves you $50 and is one of the best we have tracked. Specifically designed to give you a boost before workouts and maximize your efficiency in the gym, it features both creatine and Beta-alanine. While not quite as hardcore as some options out there, the 150mg of caffeine per serving will likely be more than enough for some gym-goers. Rated 4+ stars and be sure to head below for even more MyProtein deals.

MyProtein is also now offering between 40% and 45% off sitewide, including its popular Impact Whey protein powder. Simply use code MYST45 at checkout. While the deals might not drop as low as some of our past offers, this is a great way to stock up at a discount if you need a refill right now.

It might be a good idea to refresh your water bottle and pre-workout drink container with some of your savings today. The Pogo BPA-Free Plastic Water Bottle is a great option at just $9, but you’ll find even more on sale as part of the Big Summer Sale at Amazon.

Speaking of which, Amazon is also offering a series of notable deals on workout-ready headphones and a series of fitness gear from just $12. You’ll also want to swing by our fashion deal hub for price drops on workout apparel from Nike and much more.

More on the MyProtein Pre-Workout formula :

Our new and improved formula was created to enhance your energy, focus and performance – THE Pre-Workout provides a cutting edge boost to your training. Push yourself to the limit with 150mg of caffeine, increasing your alertness and improving concentration, all while reducing fatigue — so you can squeeze out one last rep or run that extra mile.

