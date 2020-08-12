Gold Box Bentgo lunch box sale from $12, kids and adult options up to 36% off

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, SKUniverse (98% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is now offering some solid back to school deals with up to 36% off Bentgo Lunch Boxes. Shipping on everything from Prime members or in orders over $25 with solid ratings across the board. One standout is the Bentgo Kids Lunch Box for $17.99. Regularly closer to $28 at Amazon, today’s offer is 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This popular kids’ lunch solution provides five compartments for each food group and a pair of kid-friendly, leak-proof latches. It is also microwave- and dishwasher-safe for easy warm-ups and cleaning. Rated 4+ stars from over nearly 11,500 Amazon customers and ships with a 2-year warranty. More deals below.

You’ll also find some additional options for the kids in today’s sale right here along with some adult-worthy lunch solutions as well. The Bentgo Classic is now marked down to $11.99 from the usual $15+. That’s 20% off and the lowest price we have tracked since the start of last year’s school year. This one contains two stackable containers that are microwave-, dishwasher-, and freezer-safe with the same 2-year warranty. Also rated 4+ stars from over 5,400 Amazon customers.

There are plenty of notable back to school discounts floating around right now including the wide-ranging Herschel Supply Co. sale, Satechi’s must-have Apple accessory event, and all of the Pilot pens/markers in today’s Gold Box. you’ll also want to hit up the new Big Summer Sale at Amazon for additional deals across just about every category and our office supply hub for even more.

More on the Bentgo Kids Lunch Box:

Five practical compartments portioned perfectly for a child’s appetite (recommended for ages 3-7). Plus, drop-proof, rubber-coated edges and a sturdy design for active kids. Keeps meals and snacks fresh and mess-free during transport– Includes two kid-friendly latches that are easy for small hands to open and close. Removable compartment tray reheats food safely in the microwave and cleans up easily in the dishwasher.

