Smartphone Accessories: mophie Powerstation w/ Lightning cable $17, more

The Prune Danish via Amazon is currently offering the mophie 10,000mAh Powerstation Portable Charger for $16.99 Prime shipped when code MOP10KLTG17 has been applied at checkout. Down from its $40 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 58% discount and marks one of the best prices we’ve seen to date. This 10,000mAh power bank delivers a fabric-covered design that stands out from plastic models on the market. There’s also a built-in MFi Lightning cable that can refuel your iPhone without having to have an extra cord on-hand. It can also be recharged using a Qi power pad and packs a 10W USB output. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 180 customers.
More smartphone accessories:
- AirPods Pro with ANC, more start at $195 for today only
- Belkin Boost 10W Qi Charging Pad: $41 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- UGREEN 20000mAh USB-C PD Power Bank: $17 (Reg. $34) | Amazon
- w/ code UGREENSD423
- Anker’s latest sale discounts new PowerExtend USB-C strip to $50, speakers, more
- LifeProof NEXT iPhone XS Max Case: $40 (Reg. $80) | Verizon
- Adjustable Smartphone Stand: $9 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- w/ code QE8LOJOT
- Save on refurbished Philips Hue lights: Play Bar 2-Pack $84, more from $17
- Mpow MS1 IPX7 Wireless Earbuds: $16 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code PYGGML8X
- Marshall’s Kilburn II speaker packs 20-hour battery life at $200 (Save $50)
- Lecone 18W USB-C PD Charger: $5 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- w/ code WVO6SOKM
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+: $100 (Reg. $150) | Verizon
- price drops at checkout
- Aukey 60W USB-C PD Charger: $17 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- w/ code LYV5RERP
- JBL Charge 4 serenades you with an IPX7 waterproof design at $120 (Save 33%)
- RAVPower 60W 5-Port USB Charger: $19 (Reg. $24) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- RAVPower 22000mAh Power Bank: $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- w/ code UOY7WOBS
- Aukey Dual Port Car Charger: $6 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
- w/ code PWJSX9MI
urBeats3 earphones with Lightning Connector feature fine-tuned acoustic design via an axial-aligned driver to deliver an exceptional listening experience. This means that no matter what music you’re playing, you’ll get optimized sound output.
Laser-precision venting provides micro-pressure balanced bass while dual-chamber acoustics deliver synchronized sound and natural tonality across all types of music. Fine-tuned acoustic design delivers an exceptional listening experience.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!