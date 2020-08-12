Smartphone Accessories: mophie Powerstation w/ Lightning cable $17, more

The Prune Danish via Amazon is currently offering the mophie 10,000mAh Powerstation Portable Charger for $16.99 Prime shipped when code MOP10KLTG17 has been applied at checkout. Down from its $40 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 58% discount and marks one of the best prices we’ve seen to date. This 10,000mAh power bank delivers a fabric-covered design that stands out from plastic models on the market. There’s also a built-in MFi Lightning cable that can refuel your iPhone without having to have an extra cord on-hand. It can also be recharged using a Qi power pad and packs a 10W USB output. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 180 customers.

