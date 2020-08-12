Marshall’s Kilburn II speaker packs 20-hour battery life at $200 (Save $50)

Amazon currently offers the Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $199.99 shipped. Also available at B&H. Down from its usual $250 going rate, here you’ll be able to save 20% while matching our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. Marshall’s speaker comes covered in a classic design reminiscent of guitar amps as well as other retro audio gear and packs equally as appealing sound quality. It features up to 20-hours of battery life on a single charge and pumps out tunes with a 36W audio array. Bluetooth connectivity and a portable form-factor with carrying strap round out the notable inclusions. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 435 customers, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below the fold for more.

Double down on the portability when you opt for the Marshall Stockwell II at $160 instead. Here you’ll still find similar overall vintage vibes, but with an even more compact form-factor and lower-end audio capabilities. This alternative is equally well-reviewed, carrying a 4.5/5 star rating from over 580 customers.

If you’d rather opt for something even more waterproof than either of the Marshall options, we’re currently tracking a 33% discount on the IPX7 waterproof JBL Charge 4 portable Bluetooth speaker. Right now it’s down to $120, making one of the best prices to date.

Marshall Kilburn II Speaker features:

Take music wherever you go with this Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker. It produces clear midrange sound with deep, powerful bass, and it provides 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, so you can listen to playlists all day. This Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker has a solid metal grille for durability.

