JBL Charge 4 serenades you with an IPX7 waterproof design at $120 (Save 33%)

- Aug. 11th 2020 9:21 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the JBL Charge 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $119.95 shipped in several colors. Down from its $180 going rate, here you’ll save 33% with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $10 and coming within $1 of the all-time low. JBL’s Charge 4 pairs an IPX7 waterproof design with dual passive radiators to deliver “powerful, ear catching sound” that you can listen to pretty much anywhere. So whether you plan on chilling poolside as this summer winds down or just want a speaker to serenade you on the patio, look no further. Battery life clocks in at 20-hours, ensuring you can rock out all day long and can even be used to refuel your phone with a built-in 2.4A USB port. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 8,500 customers. Hit the jump for additional details.

Those in the market for a more affordable speaker will definitely want to consider the highly-rated OontZ Angle 3 at $26 instead. Here you’ll enjoy IPX5 water-resistance and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. With over 40,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating.

Or if you’re looking to enjoy some more premium audio in your office or bedroom, we’re still tracking a $99 discount on Apple HomePod. While you won’t be able to rock out poolside with this option, let alone very far from a wall outlet, it does bring smart home features powered by Siri into the mix and more.

JBL Charge 4 features:

Bring the party anywhere you go with this JBL portable Bluetooth speaker. This portable speaker boasts powerful bass and high-quality sound while supporting up to 20 hours of music playtime from your smartphone or tablet. Made from waterproof and durable materials, this JBL portable Bluetooth speaker can join you on almost any adventure.

