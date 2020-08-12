Amazon now offers Pilot office, back to school supplies from $4 Prime shipped

- Aug. 12th 2020 7:56 am ET

From $4
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 20% or more off Pilot writing instruments. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout here is on the 12-pack of Pilot FriXion Fineliner Erasable Marker Pens (assorted colors) for $10.19. This pack has sold for between $14.50 and $23 at Amazon this year with today’s offer being a new 2020 low. Described as the “first erasable fine point marker pens,” they provide unlimited do-overs via the “unique thermo-sensitive ink formula.” This pack contains 12 assorted colors with a 0.6mm fine point tip. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers, but be sure to head below for even more deals from $4.

Pilot pens, markers, more on sale:

While we are talking about outfitting the home office and scoring some back to school gear, be sure to check out the new Grovemade Slim Leather Notebook and the brand’s desktop pads. But for additional deals, be sure to checkout the ongoing Big Summer Sale at Amazon. You’ll find up to 25% off HP printers with AirPrint starting at $100 plus much more right here. And don’t forget about the Herschel Supply Co. Back to School Sale with up to 50% off backpacks and other apparel. 

More on the Pilot FriXion Fineliner Erasable Markers:

  • The first erasable fine point marker pen, featuring our unique thermo-sensitive ink formula. No wear or tear so you can erase & rewrite until it’s right without ruining the page.
  • The FriXion Fineliner pen has a durable writing tip & delivers crisp, erasable lines in 12 stunning gel ink colors, ideal for grading papers & creating bullet journal spreads.
  • If you love FriXion erasable ink pens & markers, you’ll want to try Pilot’s full line of erasable Clickers, ColorSticks, Fineliners, Colors Marker Pens, & Highlighters.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

