Amazon now offers Pilot office, back to school supplies from $4 Prime shipped

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 20% or more off Pilot writing instruments. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout here is on the 12-pack of Pilot FriXion Fineliner Erasable Marker Pens (assorted colors) for $10.19. This pack has sold for between $14.50 and $23 at Amazon this year with today’s offer being a new 2020 low. Described as the “first erasable fine point marker pens,” they provide unlimited do-overs via the “unique thermo-sensitive ink formula.” This pack contains 12 assorted colors with a 0.6mm fine point tip. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers, but be sure to head below for even more deals from $4.
Pilot pens, markers, more on sale:
- 18-pack EasyTouch Ballpoint Pens $11.50 (Reg. $15)
- 5-pack Pastel Erasable Highlighters $4 (Reg. $5+)
- 36-pack ColorSticks Erasable Gel Pens $28.50 (Reg. $39)
- 10-pack G2 Mini Rolling Ball Gel Pens $10 (Reg. $15)
- And much more…
More on the Pilot FriXion Fineliner Erasable Markers:
- The first erasable fine point marker pen, featuring our unique thermo-sensitive ink formula. No wear or tear so you can erase & rewrite until it’s right without ruining the page.
- The FriXion Fineliner pen has a durable writing tip & delivers crisp, erasable lines in 12 stunning gel ink colors, ideal for grading papers & creating bullet journal spreads.
- If you love FriXion erasable ink pens & markers, you’ll want to try Pilot’s full line of erasable Clickers, ColorSticks, Fineliners, Colors Marker Pens, & Highlighters.
