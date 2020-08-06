Grovemade introduced its new slim leather notebook today. A brand well known for its premium Apple gear and desktop accessories, the latest entry in its Desk Collection offers up a gorgeous made-in-the-USA design with premium materials and a versatile setup, in its slimmest form-factor yet. Head below the fold for a closer look at the new Grovemade Slim Notebook and a solid introductory discount.

Grovemade is well known for its wooden iPhone cases and headphone stands, but it also makes a range of office or desktop gear you’ll want to take a look at as well. Previously, we saw the brand’s Titanium Pen that took four years to design as well as the leather desktop pads it unveiled back in April. But today, we turn our attention to the new slim leather notebook.

New Grovemade Slim Leather Notebook:

The new Grovemade Slim Notebook is the most compact and arguably versatile option the brand offers. Implementing the same premium vegetable-tanned leather and meticulously designed binding system, it can be used in both vertical or horizontal orientations. Measuring out at 8.55 by 3.7 inches, it is designed to lineup perfectly with your keyboard and the brand’s desk pads.

Brass binding system:

The binding system allows the new slim leather notebook to feature the “benefits of a lay-flat notebook with the versatility of a three-ring binder.” The machined brass discs can pop right off, allowing users to replace, remove, or organize the pages within as they see fit. This is particularly handy and expands the lifetime of the product significantly, considering the leather exterior will just look better and better with age, according to Grovemade.

The new Grovemade Slim Notebook is available in black or tan with a $60 MSRP. However, Grovemade is now offering the new notebook at about 16% off or $50 with a 1- to 2-week shipping time.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Grovemade has been creating gorgeous accessories for a while now. While you will find notebooks on Amazon and elsewhere for significantly less, and even some with smart features baked in, Grovemade is focused on timeless designs and premium materials, not affordability and modern amenities. You could just as well grab a $10 AmazonBasics notebook and call it a day, but you won’t get the patina-ready leather exterior or machined brass binding system on a writing pad that might last you a lifetime.

